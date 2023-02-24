State Highway 7 reopens more than six hours after fatal crash

A rescue helicopter lands near the scene of a fatal crash in North Canterbury.

State Highway 7 between Culverden and Hanmer has reopened more than six hours after a fatal crash, allowing a traffic jam that stretched over several kilometres to ease.

The main route between Nelson and Christchurch closed just after 8am on Friday and reopened just before 3pm, more than six hours later, with traffic restricted to 50kph but flowing well.

The road was closed while the police serious crash unit examined the site of a fatal crash at the intersection of SH7 (Mouse Point Rd) and Leslie Hills Rd.

One person was killed in the crash and two others were injured – one seriously and one moderately.

Supplied A fatal crash south of the Hanmer Springs turnoff forced a road closure, causing hours of delays for motorists.

The injured pair were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

There was no detour route around that part of SH7, so drivers were urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

The road closure created a queue of vehicles that stretched several kilometres, and left Hanmer Springs “chocka block” with those unable to head south, one man said.

supplied Two crashes happened on SH7 north of the Hanmer turnoff early Friday. One of the crashes left one person dead and two injured.

The man, who did not want to be named, said several shops in the tourist township had to close as their suppliers were not able to get into the town. Hanmer Springs has only one proper road in and out.

“There are people wanting to know if they’ll be able to pick their kids up from school, we just haven’t been given a vague idea on when we can go back,” he said while the road was closed.

“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy, and we are not disregarding that. We just want more communication from Waka Kotahi NZ.”

Supplied/Supplied Some shops in Hanmer Springs closed while owners and supply trucks were unable to get into the town while SH7 was closed.

The man had been in Hanmer Springs for a work retreat, and hung out in a cafe with other visitors to the town while waiting for updates from Waka Kotahi.

“We just want better communication. No-one has told us anything except to check the website but the website doesn’t change.”

Even a “ballpark” time frame would have helped motorists decide whether it was better to wait it out, or turn around, he said.

Five minutes before the road reopened, a couple of strangers he befriended during the long wait turned around after waiting since 8am or 9am, he said.

Strangers were talking to each other on the side of the road, picking fruit from wild apple trees or toileting their dogs, while older people and children waited in their cars for hours, he said.

“Many had just been sitting there all day.”

Waka Kotahi NZ spokesperson said “mid-afternoon” was the earliest they had expected the road to open.