'Dear wee lady' and 'lovely neighbour' who died in an early morning house fire in Christchurch named by family

Smoke pours from a house in Camrose Place, Ilam, after an early morning fire left a person dead.

The woman who died in an early morning house fire has been described as a “dear wee lady” and “a good friend”.

Family of Thelma Durant, 88, have confirmed she died in her Ilam home after an early morning house fire in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Camrose Place, Ilam and Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said one person was found dead in the house.

The house – a two-storey corner property that appeared to be part brick, part weatherboard – had been gutted. A tiled roof had partly caved in.

Tatiana Gibbs/Stuff The home was left gutted and smoke-blackened after an early morning house fire. The tiled rood had partly caved in.

A neighbour, who did not give her name, said she and Durant had been friends for several years, and she regularly took Durant shopping and put the newspaper on her doorstep every morning.

“I just can’t believe it... I’ve lost a good friend,” she said. “She was a lovely neighbour.”

The neighbour felt “fortunate to be alive” herself, and said that “large flames poured out” from the house.

Poppy Clark/Stuff Emergency services at the house after fire broke out on Wednesday.

The property was ablaze twice Wednesday morning. A neighbour two doors down from the house saw fire trucks leave the home of the “dear wee lady” about 7am and then return shortly after.

Police are investigating the fire and working closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, who will return to the scene on Thursday to continue determining the cause.

“At this early stage, there is nothing to indicate that there are any suspicious circumstances, however our inquiries are ongoing,” Wells said.

Poppy Clark/Stuff The fire damaged the ground floor of the property, which is on the corner of Camrose Place and Solway Ave.

Fire and Emergency recommends all homes should have working long-life photoelectric smoke alarms in every sleeping area and ensure an escape plan is in place and practised.

“This is a reminder, how fast fire is,” a fire spokesperson said.

The Durant family spoke with Stuff and confirmed the death, but declined to comment.