'Dear wee lady' feared dead in early morning house fire in Christchurch

Smoke pours from a house in Camrose Place, Ilam, after an early morning fire left a person dead.

Neighbours fear a woman and her dog may have died in an early morning house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Camrose Place, Ilam, at 3.47am on Wednesday.

Emergency services found a person dead inside a house in Ilam, Christchurch, after fire broke out early on Wednesday.

“Emergency services sadly located a person deceased inside the address,” Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

The house – a two-storey corner property that appeared to be part brick, part weatherboard – was still ablaze shortly after 7.30am with smoke pouring from it, neighbours saying they thought it had been put out and then restarted.

Poppy Clark/Stuff The fire damaged part of the ground floor of the property, which is on the corner of Camrose Pl and Solway Ave.

A tiled roof on part of the ground floor of the house had partly caved in, and broken windows opened onto smoke-blackened rooms.

Windows were later covered with blue tarpaulins.

A neighbour across the road said they believed a woman in her 70s or 80s lived at the property.

“I heard the alarm and lights flashing, and woke up to a fire and big smoke,” he said.

Poppy Clark/Stuff The lower roof of the property was badly damaged in the blaze.

Solway Ave, which is next to Camrose Place, has been cordoned off. Neighbours were seen comforting a woman who lived in the adjoining home.

Police are investigating the fire and working closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“At this early stage, there is nothing to indicate that there are any suspicious circumstances, however our inquiries are ongoing,” Wells said.

A neighbour two doors down saw fire trucks leave about 7am.

Poppy Clark/Stuff A neighbour says they believe a woman in her 70s or 80s lived at the property.

“At 7.30am we saw the [news] article and we went to have a look. That’s when we saw the smoke flare up again and trucks coming through,” they said.

“If it was the lady in there she was a dear old lady with a wee dog.

“She’s been there over 30 years. Dear wee lady would walk her dog every day and always early.”