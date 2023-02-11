Lucky save for homes after serious vegetation fire in Newlands, Wellington

Fire crews on site in Newlands after a large and serious vegetation fire.

Wellington fire crews have extinguished a blaze that burnt through about nine hectares of vegetation on a cliff face in Newlands, Wellington.

Fire crews were called to the blaze, behind the Kiwi Self Storage facility, at 1.30pm.

Johnsonville senior station officer Brendon Wood said the fire was about 300 metres wide and 300m high but crews managed to contain it to vegetation behind the storage buildings and protect nearby homes.

Aiden McGillicuddy Smoke engulfed homes in nearby Spenmoor St.

There was a risk of it getting into the pine trees at one point, which were near homes that sat atop the cliff, Wood said. “It was touch and go at the top, but we were able to cut if off at the top.”

Crews left the scene shortly after 4pm. An investigation would go ahead to determine the cause, Wood said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Crews left the scene shortly after 4pm.

Wood said seven urban fire trucks, eight rural trucks and one aerial ladder truck responded to the fire.

Three fire trucks were on site by 2pm and the fire reached third alarm, meaning it was considered serious, Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said.

Aiden McGillicuddy The fire was considered serious.

The fire was “pretty much contained” shortly after 2pm, Dalton said and crews were ensuring it did not spread to nearby buildings.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising to homes on the top of the cliff in Spenmoor St.

No helicopters were involved, but Wood said they would have been called if the fire had spread to pine trees.