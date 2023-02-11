Serious vegetation fire in Newlands, Wellington

Wellington fire crews are battling a vegetation fire on a cliff face in Newlands.

Fire crews were called to the blaze, behind the Kiwi Self Storage facility, at 1.30pm.

Three fire trucks were on site and the fire had reached third alarm, meaning it was considered serious, Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said.

There had been no damage to buildings and no indication how the fire had begun, Dalton said.

The fire was “pretty much contained” shortly after 2pm, Dalton said and crews were ensuring it did not spread to nearby buildings.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising to homes on the top of the cliff in Spenmoor St.

No helicopters were involved.

The highway through Ngauranga Gorge remains open.