All eyes in Tairāwhiti looking west as heavy rain expected to push slash down hills

The sheets of rain and wind hitting the Tairāwhiti Gisborne area are coming from the east, but all eyes are looking west towards the hills and the rivers and streams that flow from them.

Still sodden and unstable from Cyclone Hale just weeks ago, the woody debris lining these hills will be making its way downward, to the rivers, and more than likely leading to the blockages that lead to destructive flooding this area has become used to in recent years.

Tolaga Bay, again, is forecast to be in the thick of things, with more than 90mm of rain having fallen near here in the 24 hours to 7am Monday.

Paddocks are already awash with puddles and the Uawa River, which flows through town is starting to rise.

Gisborne Federated Farmers president Toby Williams, who lives near Tolaga Bay, said the impending arrival of woody debris (ie mainly forestry slash) in the waterways "seems to be a given now".

"One of the big worries about Gabrielle is the wind. We haven't had strong winds with the other storms we've had. With the wind expected today I expect a lot of trees to fall, and obviously power outages," he said.

“Our roads will be decimated again. The contractors have only just cleaned up the roads from Hale. Some of them haven't even been started yet," Williams said.

Roads already damaged would get worse, meaning farmers and forestry blocks would likely be cut off

"I think there's the potential to get record river levels again. That will see all the debris cleared from the last storm will get picked up again. The beaches will be covered again.

"It's back to square one again for the East Coast. It's really starting to take a toll now on farmers and residents," Williams said.