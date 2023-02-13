State of emergency in Tairāwhiti, Cyclone Gabrielle forces evacuations, road closures

Still sodden and unstable from Cyclone Hale just weeks ago, woody debris lining hills in Tairāwhiti is making its way downhill as rain hits again.

A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti, where inland parts north of Tolaga Bay are expecting 300 to 450 mm of rain. About 150mm of rain is expected for Gisborne and south of Tolaga Bay.

The rainfall comes with gale-force winds up to 130kmh and waves of around 6-8m with a strong coastal surge.

River levels are rising rapidly, with some residents in low-lying areas already being urged to move. They are expected to peak between 2am and 4am.

Parts of State Highway 35 are already closed, with the route to close between Ōpōtiki to Gisborne from 7pm.

Evacuation centres in Gisborne have been set up including at Ilminster Intermediate on De Lautour Rd and House of Breakthrough on the corner of Lytton Rd and Ormond Rd.

With Cyclone Gabrielle approaching, a state of emergency was declared across Tairāwhiti and some areas advised to evacuate as parts of the region prepare for up to 450 mm of rain.

On Monday afternoon, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence asked residents near the Hikuwai (Tolaga Bay) and Te Arai rivers (Manutuke), and Onepoto residents at Wharekahika (Hicks Bay), to self-evacuate.

Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green said the rain was increasing, and rivers would get to critical levels faster than indicated, peaking between 2am and 4am.

“Because this is in the middle of the night we are advising those who live in at-risk areas to have a plan to self-evacuate before it gets dark if the levels continue to rise.

“Please hunker down, people in low-lying areas are self-evacuating to stay with whanau and friends and welfare centres are ready to be activated from 6pm tonight.”

Evacuation centres in Gisborne included Ilminster Intermediate on De Lautour Road, and House of Breakthrough on the corner of Lytton Road and Ormond Road.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff The waves off Wainui Beach north of Gisborne

The main road, State Highway 35, was closed between Te Puia Springs and Ruatoria. SH35 will also be closed between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne overnight from 7pm, though Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned this could happen earlier.

Rivers around Tolaga Bay had risen by several metres since sunrise on Monday, with some bridges very near to being overcome.

By 1pm the Hikuwai River had reached 10.5m at Willowflat point and continued to rise. The river had earlier been expected to peak at 10m about 9pm on Monday, according to Gisborne District Council.

Earlier this year during Cyclone Hale, the river surpassed previous record levels seen during Cyclone Bola, rising to more than 13.51m.

The Mangaheia River was lapping the top of Wigan bridge on Tauwhareparae Road, which is usually a precursor to the river blocking and flooding.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Warnings for motorists in Tairāwhiti as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area.

Other bridges were looking similarly precarious, with huge piles of woody debris still lining their banks from Cyclone Hale now being washed into rivers.

Seventeen people had already decided to leave from areas threatened by the Hikuwai River which had risen considerably with large amounts of slash flowing down its centre.

Nori Parata, Civil Defence deputy officer and Tolaga Bay Area School principal, said they were “ready for the worst.”

“It's likely to start to get bad around 4pm. It's quite soul-destroying watching the live webcam of the Hikuwai River and seeing all that wood heading our way.”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay about to be submerged on Monday.

A welfare centre has been set up at Hauiti Marae. Though many people were experienced dealing with these events, because of the intensity they expected some who aren't expecting to be affected to be impacted, Parata said.

"We're encouraging anyone who thinks they might need to evacuate to do it soon while it is still daylight in order to lessen the risk.”

Some residents had also evacuated Anaura Bay, but 36 people had chosen to remain there, Parata said.

"They'll be watching the swell closely. I think there's a lot of concern around the urupa (cemetery) out there, which has been badly affected previously.”

Marty Sharp / Stuff Watch as the Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay is about to be submerged by the Mangaheia River.

Strong winds, forestry slash a concern

Gisborne Federated Farmers president Toby Williams, who lives near Tolaga Bay, said the impending arrival of woody debris in the waterways "seems to be a given now".

"One of the big worries about Gabrielle is the wind. We haven't had strong winds with the other storms we've had. With the wind expected today I expect a lot of trees to fall, and obviously power outages," he said.

“Our roads will be decimated again. The contractors have only just cleaned up the roads from Hale. Some of them haven't even been started yet.”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Woody debris in the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay on Monday morning.

Roads already damaged would get worse, meaning farmers and forestry blocks would likely be cut off.

"I think there's the potential to get record river levels again. That will see all the debris cleared from the last storm will get picked up again. The beaches will be covered again.

"It's back to square one again for the East Coast. It's really starting to take a toll now on farmers and residents," Williams said.

Green said the region had been preparing for the past three days and was ready. There have been sandbags and ramps placed around areas in the city prone to surface flooding.

“We ask people to check on any whānau or neighbours who may be vulnerable. The majority of schools around the region have closed and all community links have been activated around the region.”

The state of emergency will be in place for seven days.