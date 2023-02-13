State of emergency in Tairāwhiti, heavy rain expected to push slash down hills

Still sodden and unstable from Cyclone Hale just weeks ago, woody debris lining hills in Tairāwhiti is making its way downhill as rain hits again.

The sheets of rain and wind hitting the Tairāwhiti Gisborne area are coming from the east, but all eyes are looking west towards the hills and the rivers and streams that flow from them.

Still sodden and unstable from Cyclone Hale just weeks ago, the woody debris lining these hills will be making its way downward, to the rivers, and more than likely leading to the blockages that lead to destructive flooding this area has become used to in recent years.

With Cyclone Gabrielle approaching, state of emergency was declared across the region at 9.45am on Monday and will be in place for seven days, as inland parts of the region prepare for 300 to 450 mm of rain. Between 200-250mm is expected about the coast.

Tolaga Bay, again, is forecast to be in the thick of things, with more than 90mm of rain having fallen near there in the 24 hours to 7am Monday.

Paddocks are already awash with puddles and the Uawa River, which flows through town is starting to rise.

Gisborne Federated Farmers president Toby Williams, who lives near Tolaga Bay, said the impending arrival of woody debris in the waterways "seems to be a given now".

"One of the big worries about Gabrielle is the wind. We haven't had strong winds with the other storms we've had.

“With the wind expected today I expect a lot of trees to fall, and obviously power outages," he said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff SH35 between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay already showed signs of heavy surface flooding on Monday morning.

“Our roads will be decimated again. The contractors have only just cleaned up the roads from Hale. Some of them haven't even been started yet," Williams said.

Roads already damaged would get worse, meaning farmers and forestry blocks would likely be cut off.

"I think there's the potential to get record river levels again. That will see all the debris cleared from the last storm will get picked up again. The beaches will be covered again.

"It's back to square one again for the East Coast. It's really starting to take a toll now on farmers and residents," Williams said.

The Hikuawai River was about 8 metres near the Willowflat gauge as of 10am on Monday. It was expected to peak at 10m at 9pm, according to the Gisborne District Council.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Woody debris in the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay on Monday morning.

Earlier this year during Cyclone Hale, the river surpassed previous record levels seen during Cyclone Bola, rising to more than 13.51m.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green said the combination of the high-intensity rain, gale force winds, 5-7m waves and storm surge had led the MetService to describe Cyclone Gabrielle as having a very high risk of extreme impactful and unprecedented weather across the region.

“River levels are being watched closely in our district with levels expected to peak around 2-4am," he said.

“Because this is in the middle of the night we are advising those who live in at-risk areas to have a plan to self-evacuate before it gets dark if the levels continue to rise.”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay is expected to peak at 10m at 9pm on Monday.

Evacuation centres had been set up in the city and up the coast and would be activated when required.

There have been sandbags and ramps placed around areas in the city prone to surface flooding.

Green said the region had been preparing for the past three days and was ready.

“We ask people to check on any whānau or neighbours who may be vulnerable. The majority of schools around the region have closed and all community links have been activated around the region."