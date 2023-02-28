Kayaker who died on West Coast river named

Police are set to investigate the death of a kayaker on the West Coast’s Turnbull River on behalf of the coroner. (File photo)

Police have named the man who died while kayaking on the Turnbull River near Haast on the West Coast.

He was 24-year-old Jeremy Norbury from Queenstown.

The man was part of a group kayaking on the river when emergency services were alerted about 2pm on Saturday.

A local said six people were in the kayaking group.

The Turnbull River is connected to a power station for the Haast township and is not used by commercial adventure businesses.

Police are set to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner, a spokesperson said.