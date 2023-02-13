Cyclone Gabrielle forces doors to shut in Hamilton and surrounds

The arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle has seen the closure of a number of council facilities (file photo)

The Waikato is bracing for the full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and in preparation a number of facilities have been closed.

Hamilton City Council has shut all council facilities including their reception.

It also means the Hamilton Zoo, all Hamilton City Libraries, Hamilton pools, Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic centres are closed, along with the Hamilton Gardens and Waikato Museum, all parks and playgrounds.

Waipā District Council has also shut its buildings due to the weather, so their offices in Cambridge and Te Awamutu and both libraries are closed.

Hamilton Airport has cancelled all its flights through to midday on Tuesday.

The airport said in the interests of safety for customers and staff flights in and out of Hamilton have been closed.

People are asked not to come to the airport, people should contact their airline.

There are a number of schools which decided to keep their doors closed on Monday, they include Nawton, Hamilton East, Melville Primary and Intermediate, Deanwell School, Aberdeen School, Te Aroha College, Whitiora, Bankwood, Ngāruawāhia High School, Te Kauwhata College, Fraser High School, Melville High School, Knighton Normal School, Stanley Ave School (Te Aroha), Koromatua School, Te Aroha Kindergarten, Miller Ave School (Paeroa).

Hamilton rubbish collection will be a day later this week with no collections on Monday, instead bins will need to be out by 7am on Tuesday.

The council asks that people try to avoid leaving bins outside overnight, or longer than necessary, to avoid it becoming a hazard and the contents spilling.

The Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre and Wickham Street Organic centre will remain open.

Hamilton’s civil defence controller Kelvin Powell said Hamilton is under an orange wind warning and heavy rain watch from 9am Monday until 9am Tuesday.

As well, gale force winds are expected throughout the city.

“The decision to delay kerbside collections by one day and close our facilities today was made to keep our staff and community safe.

“The worst of the weather is yet to arrive and Civil Defence advice continues to be for people to remain at home and stay off the roads as much as they can.

“We are simply following that. We’re aware the closures will have impacts on our community, but our priority is to keep everyone safe.”

For Waipā residents the recycling collections for Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled. People are asked to hold on to their recycling until their next collection date.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council is asking all residents who are on the council’s public water supplies to conserve water for at least the next 48 hours.



The very heavy rain over the next few days will mean that the streams they draw water from will be carrying a heavy sediment load.

This will impact the speed at which the water treatment plants can work, and may even cause them to shut down.

As a result, the treated water storage may reduce to lower-than-normal levels until the water source becomes cleaner.

PowerCo said there are more than 7000 customers without power in Hauraki-Coromandel area.

Head of network operations Caz Haydon said there were multiple power outages in the Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki regions from about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Gale force winds can cause trees and other debris to down power lines, with heavy rain having the potential to destabilise power poles in areas already sodden from recent storm events.

“We understand it's hard to be without power. The safety of our crews is paramount, however, and climbing ladders to fix equipment at the top of power poles is just too dangerous in the conditions that have been hitting Hauraki-Coromandel. Depending on road conditions there may also be delays in crews reaching fault sites to start work

“It will take time for power to be restored," Haydon said.

She said it’s important if people come across downed power lines they are treated as live all times. People should stay well clear and contact their 24/7 emergency line 0800 27 27 27 or call 111.