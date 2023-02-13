Reports Kiwi hostage in Indonesia in 'good health'

The type of aircraft Phillip Mehrtens was flying before he was taken hostage in Papua.

Government officials have received reports that the Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens who is being held hostage in Indonesia is in “good health”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) are continuing to work closely with the Indonesian authorities to ensure Mehrtens safe release, and said his welfare remains a “top priority”.

On Friday, the rebel separatist group holding Mehrtens hostage told Stuff he was safe, in good condition and being “treated like family”.

They have not supplied photographic evidence, but say they will when they can – but said it could take up to four days to provide proof due to the remoteness of where he is being held.

READ MORE:

* Separatist group says hostage Kiwi pilot safe and unharmed

* No sign of Kiwi pilot taken hostage in Papua despite rescue mission

* Threat to execute Christchurch pilot hostage unless demands met



Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army last Tuesday (NZ time) after they stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia, then set it on fire.

Over the weekend Indonesian media have reported security forces are sending additional battalions to Nduga – the area where Mehrtens is believed to be held.

Reportedly security forces have also been evacuating civilians from Nduga sub-district Paro because of the threat from the separatist group, but there is speculation the evacuation could be in preparation for a military operation.

Akouboo Amatus Douw, head of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Councilan Australian-based intermediary for the Free Papua Movement, told Stuff he had sent the group’s demands for Mehrtens’ release to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

A spokesman for Hipkins confirmed they had received a letter.

Supplied/Stuff The separatists have published a document they allege is Mehrtens

Douw said the group had not received a reply.

He sent a Stuff a press statement that included a list of six demands and said the New Zealand government was complicit in genocide.

Douw said Mehrtens was alive and not harmed, but said they would not release him until New Zealand cut military ties with Indonesia and the Government brought the conflict to the United Nations Security Council for a lasting resolution.

West Papua Liberation Army spokesperson Sebby Sambom told Stuff on Friday they wanted to talk “face to face” with the New Zealand Government to negotiate Mehrtens’ release because Indonesia was their enemy.

“We have no contact with them,” Sambom said of Indonesian officials.

Supplied Sebby Sambom said on Friday that Mehrtens was alive and well and would not be harmed.

Sambom also said Mehrtens was alive and would not be harmed, but he was unable to provide photographic proof of this, blaming lack of cellphone reception in his Highlands location and wanting to avoid giving away his location.

“We take care of everything because he is not an Indonesian pilot. If he was an Indonesian pilot we would have killed him,” Sambon said via a Whatsapp call.

Sambon said Mehrtens was “not our enemy”

He indicated Mehrtens was a valuabale as a pilot who could teach separatists to fly.

Sambon said this was a political issue and said New Zealand, Australia, United States and Chinese governments had allowed Indonesia to kill the Papuan people for the past 60 years.

Sambon said the group would send proof Mehrtens was alive as soon as they were able too.

In a video purportedly from the separatists, which Stuff cannot verify, a separatist says Mehrtens has been taken to a camp several days’ walk from where he was taken hostage.

The Jakarta Post reported a joint military and police rescue operation codenamed Peaceful Carstenez was under way on Thursday, although the former Christchurch man’s whereabouts was still unclear.

However, Indonesian security forces on Wednesday managed to rescue 15 Indonesian construction workers who were building a health centre in Paro Village – the same area from where Mehrtens was taken.

Unconfirmed media reports from Indonesia suggest Mehrtens was meant to fly the construction workers out of the area when he was captured.

The workers had taken refuge in a local priest's house since Saturday after a group of armed rebels threatened to kill them.

On Tuesday, Sambom said the separatist group would not release the New Zealander unless Indonesia recognised and freed Papua from Indonesian colonialism.

Supplied/Stuff Photos appearing to be of kiwi kidnapped pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens' plane and the site from which he was abducted.

Although the separatists are known to be violent, and have a record of brutally killing civilians and public service officials, one academic believes the longer the tense situation goes on, the more hope there is of retrieving Mehrtens alive.

However, Dr Chris Wilson, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, said he hoped the Indonesian National Military understood how well the separatists were armed and co-ordinated, if it came to a military showdown.

The West Papua Liberation Army had grown in capability in the past five years, he said.

“I hope Indonesian officials take that into account before a military operation is landed and negotiations are taking place at the same time.”

Mehrtens, understood to be married with a young son, was being held because New Zealand, along with Australia and the United States, co-operate militarily with Indonesia, according to the separatists.

Supplied/Stuff Photos appearing to be of kiwi kidnapped pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens' plane and the site from which he was abducted.

New Zealand currently works with the Indonesian defence force on joint officer and non combat training, humanitarian operations and at regional forums. There is also a formal arrangement with Indonesian police that allows better cooperation between both forces.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007-08 before working overseas for eight years.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was kidnapped, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016.

Susi Air/Stuff Susi Air founder and former Indonesian fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti. Phillip Mehrtens was taken hostage in a Susi Air plane.

A former Susi Air pilot told Stuff pilots often flew with the airline to “get their hours up”. On its website the airline specifically asks for experienced or fresh graduates who are eager to explore new opportunities.

The airline has a history of providing charter flights for aid organisations.

Susi Air founder and former Indonesian fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti has asked people via a Twitter post to pray with humility and "in the name of humanity" for the safety of Mehrtens and the five passengers who were on board.

Photos appearing to be of Mehrtens’ plane and the site from which he was abducted have been circulated in a pilots’ messaging group. Stuff cannot verify whether the pictures are real, but has received them from several pilots who claim they are.