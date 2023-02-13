Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the lower South Island

MetService are warning those in the deep south to prepare for the possibility of wild weather on Monday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the deep south for Monday afternoon.

The MetService says daytime cloud buildups are expected to produce isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms about inland parts of the southern South Island this afternoon and evening, with localised heavy rain and small hail.

The watch has been issued for inland parts of southern Westland (south of Jackson Bay), northern Fiordland, Central Otago (including Queenstown Lakes and inland Clutha) and inland Southland.

The watch is in place from 3pm until 9pm, and Emergency Management Southland have also warned about the storms on social media.

The MetService says localised downpours of 25-40mm/hr could be expected.

It says rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain. Any severe thunderstorms that develop will be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away late evening.