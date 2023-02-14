'People not necessarily willing to pay for planted roundabouts' - Waka Kotahi

Concreting roundabouts on State Highway 6 is being considered as an option by Waka Kotahi, a top manager of the agency has said.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight told the joint Nelson Tasman regional transport committee on Friday that the transport agency had started looking at what the options were to reduce the ongoing maintenance cost of vegetation on SH6.

Once they had “looked through those options”, they would then look at the funding implications of proceeding with them.

“It is a national issue, so we do need to look at what we're doing across the country and remain consistent with that.”

Alternate committee member Nelson city councillor Mel Courtney said he got “quite nervous” talking about the subject, particularly on hearing “sustainable and affordable hard and soft options”.

“A hard option is something like concrete or something of that nature, is that correct?” he asked Speight.

“It could be concrete or other hard materials,” she confirmed.

Courtney said “people would not be happy” with a hard surface for certain roundabouts and certain visual spots.

A driver’s eye view before and after weeds were mowed on the Annesbrook roundabout on State Highway 6, Annesbrook Dr, Whakatu Drive intersection. There were numerous complaints about the height of the weeds and their hazard to drivers. Mayor Nick Smith dubbed it “a win in the weed war” on Facebook.

“They like to see some greenery, or shrubbery, or something that's more colourful would be very acceptable, but I'm very nervous that an affordable, hard option, as you call it, might be used.

“In this day and age, we still want our roundabouts and our centre formations looking colourful and smart so we can feel proud and make the community feel good. So what's your reaction to that? Would you be mindful of that when making this decision?”

Speight said there were trade-offs, and that’s why Waka Kotahi were looking at the options.

“For it to be affordable, in terms of maintenance costs, and so on, we simply need to look at, what are those options, and [for] the long term, we need to be looking sort of more whole of life costs on those.

“We certainly have heard the views of people that they would prefer planted roundabouts and roadsides in many locations. But equally, people are not necessarily willing to pay for that.

“So there are trade-offs here. And we have to carefully manage those trade-offs.”

The perennial problem has proved contentious in the past – in June 2022 a group of “weed witches”, guerilla gardeners tidying overgrown highway strips, were told by Waka Kotahi they were running the risk of serious injury or death.

And in December 2022, the agency came under renewed pressure to tackle the weeds growing in the roundabouts, traffic islands and median strips on the highway through Nelson.

The day after public angst was aired over the weeds, the offending vegetation was cleared, an event mayor Nick Smith dubbed “a win in the weed war” on Facebook.