Driverless bus tested on Wellington waterfront may be glimpse of the future

Wellingtonians were given a chance to ride in an Ohmio automated shuttle on Monday, which may be added to the city's public transport system in the future.

Would you ride a bus that didn’t have a driver, a few metres away from the ocean?

This was the question posed on Monday, when pedestrians using Wellington’s waterfront were offered the chance to ride on a self-driven shuttle bus – which could be included in Wellington’s public transport in the future.

The vehicle, manufactured by Auckland-based tech company Ohmio, offered rides to onlookers around the waterfront and back at a speed of between 6kph and 7 kph. And while there were a few sudden stops, a Stuff reporter found the five-minute journey largely uneventful.

But, as asked by one of the passengers on the test ride, what’s stopping the vehicle from driving into the ocean? Could it actually happen?

READ MORE:

* Autonomous truck logs first no-human road test

* GM-backed Cruise sees robotaxi unit growing past US$50 billion

* First New Zealand autonomous vehicle demonstration kicks off at Christchurch Airport



Absolutely not, said Ohmio head of research and development Dr Mahmood Hikmet​. The vehicle travels along a pre-existing route mapped by GPS, essentially the same as a tram travelling along tracks on the road.

“You can think of this like an autonomous tram running on virtual tracks, but rather than steel on the ground, it’s virtual.”

When asked by one of the passengers if the shuttle floated, Hikmet joked that he hadn’t done a float test yet, but he didn’t need to.

Once you get past the novelty of being in a driverless vehicle, the ride itself is quite boring – part of the point, said Hikmet. Passengers did not want their daily commute to be an adventure, they wanted to ignore what was happening and be on their phones.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Ohmio head of research and development Dr Mahmood Hikmet explains how the self-driving shuttle works during a test drive.

The shuttle could fit 15 to 30 people inside, and was wheelchair accessible, as well as having seated and standing transport positions. It could travel up to 50kph – but for its current route, wouldn't go faster than 10kph, Hikmet said, due to the number of pedestrians who use the waterfront.

The shuttle will stop suddenly if someone walks in front – as experienced by travellers on the test ride when a man on a bike veered in front of the shuttle, causing the shuttle to jerk to a stop.

Hikmet said small “hockey pucks” or LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors were placed at each corner of the vehicle, detecting the distance of obstacles around the shuttle.

For Monday’s demonstration the shuttle was programmed to be “extra sensitive” in anticipation of the people using the waterfront who most likely would not be familiar with the new automated technology.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A self-driving shuttle by tech company Ohmio was tested on the Wellington waterfront on Monday.

Waka Kotahi future transport manager Lee McKenzie said the agency would potentially be interested in incorporating automated shuttles into Wellington’s transport system, offering commuters a wider range of options for travelling to and from public transport hubs such as the train station.

“If we can do more around getting people out of their vehicles to get to public transport, that's a good thing in terms of our emissions reduction targets.”

Ohmio was one of 24 recipients of Waka Kotahi’s innovation fund, receiving $150,000 to work with the agency to develop the use of autonomous vehicle technology.

Australians Leonnie Clarke, David Clarke, Phyl Ramsay, and Col Ramsay attended the same test ride as Stuff.

While the vehicle’s custom braking had been a “tad abrupt”, the tourists said they thought the shuttle was a “fantastic idea”.

Having arrived in Wellington on their cruise ship, the four friends had taken a bus to the railway station and walked to Te Papa – something they always did when they arrived in the country.

Having another transport option to the museum would be helpful, and a major draw to the city, they said.