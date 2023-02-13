Tractors plough through wind and rain for mental health charity

Feelings for Life two-Tractor Trek begins its two-week journey to fundraise for teacher training resources in Waikato at Cambridge Primary School. Back left to right, Lexi Day, Willi Henley, Cat Levine, front, Mckenzie Bird, Matthew Wilson, Amelie Burns, Lansley Davies - Colley.

Heavy rain and a cyclone warning did not deter a dozen tractors from getting to a Cambridge school to support a children’s mental health programme.

It was part of Feelings for Life two-week Tractor Trek to fundraise for more teacher training resources in rural Waikato schools.

Mental health educator Cat Levine visited Cambridge Primary School on Monday, and will go to other primary schools in Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Putaruru, Te Kuiti, Otorohanga, Waitomo, Matamata and Hinuera, with the tractors to give presentations to the students from February 13 to 25.

Levine delivers teacher training programmes to 60 schools in Northland – funded by Rotary for a year-long wellbeing project, but wants to bring the service to Waikato.

The original Tractor Trek idea kicked off in 2016 by Levine’s father Phil Aish and over the years, the tractors have trekked from Bluff to Cape Reinga and New Plymouth to Napier, but is the first time the focus is concentrated in Waikato.

Putaruru-born Levine, who claims to be a farm girl at heart, said the downside of being a student in a rural community is not easy access to mental health support compared to city schools.

”With farming [communities], they have got the beauty of having the outside and nature and pets, which I see missing in the city.

“But what they also have is isolation. They haven’t necessarily got neighbours so close to have a community feeling.

“There’s also a high rate of mental health struggles for farmers, with financial pressures, isolation and weather, as business owners. Mental health of parents have a huge impact on the mental health of children.”

Levine had developed a programme called Think and Be Me, tackling the issue of mental health with children through the use of teacher training, education, awareness, resources and presentations.

“With my daughter and her struggles, and my struggles, I did not know what anxiety was, and the things were happening – sore tummies, being really clingy, social anxiety, afraid everyone is looking at them and judging them, separation anxiety, or not being able to sleep at night – I did not know what to do about it, not realising it wasn’t a physical thing but was actually a mental health issue manifesting physically.

“My focus is the preventative education out of the counselling rooms into classrooms.

“It is not just for the children who go to counselling get to learn these skills but every child.”

Levine’s workshops started as presentations in schools, but she said teachers wanted more.

“They have got so much pressure with mental health education, but they are not trained themselves.

“So providing sort of Push Play type of resources with these videos – all NZ made, with te reo, cartoons and animation in them – teaches kids some complex issues.”

Even cyclone Gabrielle did not stop the trek and 20 people, from near and far, travelled on the tractors this year.

One of them, Rod Kestle, said it was all arranged and people had come from Australia to be part of it.

“They arrived on Saturday, just before the airports closed, and we have brand-new tractors provided by Waikato tractors.

“We want to look at the bigger picture and help the cause.”