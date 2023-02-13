Fossils of world's largest known penguin found in North Otago

A giant, extinct penguin species was discovered in 2016 and 2017 with scientists naming it Kumimanu fordycei.

North Otago boulders have revealed giant penguin species from fossil findings collected back in 2016 and 2017.

An international team of scientists can now describe two new species of extinct penguins from the fossils, with one being called the largest species ever.

Senior lecturer of zoology and ecology at Massey University Dr Daniel Thomas, who is part of this team, said the discovery has big implications on the evolution of New Zealand penguins.

The largest specimen found has been called Kumimanu fordycei and boasts the largest humerus bone ever reported, giving the giant bird an estimated weight of 155 kg.

Thomas said if you were to compare the size of this ancient humerus against your own arm it would almost be the same size.

This giant bird is exciting as it has revealed insights into the early diversity of New Zealand penguins and suggests that penguins couldn’t always tolerate cold water for long periods of time, he added.

“We have found what is essentially a new ceiling for penguin body size, establishing that they got really big really early on, and that maybe evolutionary rates for body size were rapid,” Thomas said.

This means these ancient giant penguins are potentially a link to suggest how penguins today retain more body heat in a smaller body.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The ancient penguins are seen to hold insights into how penguins retain body heat while swimming in cold water.

What makes this discovery even cooler for Thomas is that even without the whole skeleton, scientists are certain that this was an “absolutely massive bird”.

He said it is a lost ecology.

One of the key roles he took in analysing these fossils was to produce 3-D prints so that scientists within the team could compare them to what they knew already to the new fossils. He did this with former PhD student Dr Simone Giovanardi.

The other species found was one not dissimilar to Emperor penguins that was called Petradyptes stonehousei.