Police: Man 'abusive and smashing things' inside Kiwibank store

Police escort a man out of the Kiwibank Invercargill branch early on Monday afternoon and put him into a police car.

Police have escorted a man out of a Kiwibank store after he was abusive and smashed things inside the premises, a police spokesperson said.

The Invercargill central Kiwibank branch was closed at about 1pm on Monday.

“Due to a serious incident we are temporarily closed,” a sign in the window says.

Customers were milling outside the store, watching through the windows as about six officers stood inside talking to a man. Soon after they escorted him outside and put him into a police car.

A police spokesperson said: “Someone's gone in and appears to have been smashing things and [was] verbally abusive.”

Kiwibank have been approached for comment.