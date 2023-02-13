Police: Man 'abusive and smashing things' inside Kiwibank store
Police have escorted a man out of a Kiwibank store after he was abusive and smashed things inside the premises, a police spokesperson said.
The Invercargill central Kiwibank branch was closed at about 1pm on Monday.
“Due to a serious incident we are temporarily closed,” a sign in the window says.
Customers were milling outside the store, watching through the windows as about six officers stood inside talking to a man. Soon after they escorted him outside and put him into a police car.
A police spokesperson said: “Someone's gone in and appears to have been smashing things and [was] verbally abusive.”
Kiwibank have been approached for comment.