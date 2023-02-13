Family with four children stuck in car in Tolaga Bay

The Hikuwai River at Mangatuna Bridge, near Tolaga Bay at 7am on Monday, and again at about 7pm.

A family with four children aged from an infant to a teenager are stuck in a vehicle on a road north of Tolaga Bay.

The Civil Defence team in Tolaga Bay is in touch with the family and another woman and her son in a vehicle behind them on Arero Rd.

It comes after a state of emergency was declared in Tairāwhiti, where inland parts north of Tolaga Bay were expecting 300 to 450 mm of rain.

According to MetService meteorologist John Law, higher grounds of Gisborne had the most significant rainfall across the motu with 270mm over 24 hours to 6pm.

Tolaga Bay/Uawa civil defence deputy Nori Parata said the people in the cars were on a forestry track and had been attempting to get to higher ground when the road ahead of them and behind them became impassable.

A bridge on the Arero Rd washed away in front of them.

"They are safe where they are and have chosen wisely to stay there until the situation changes," Parata said.

"We are able to communicate with them and we know they are sensible and capable people," Parata said.

The family were not likely to make it out overnight.

The Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay had reached 13 metres by 5pm.

The tide is ebbing, allowing massive amounts of water and woody debris to flow to the sea, which had become dark with wood, dirt and logs.

Locals said high tide, around midnight, would be a concern.

At this rate the Hikuwai River is likely to reach new record levels - surpassing the 13.51m it reached during Cyclone Hale. The previous record was broken when it reached 13.31m during Cyclone Bola.