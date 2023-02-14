NZ diplomats offer to help search for missing Kiwi pilot taken hostage

The separatists have published a document they allege belongs to Mehrtens.

New Zealand diplomats are offering to help search for Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens who is being held hostage by separatists in Papua, according to Indonesian media.

Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army last Tuesday (NZ time) after members stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia and set it on fire.

Several media outlets have reported a meeting was held on Monday between Indonesian army and police officers and a group of New Zealand diplomats and two staff from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was reportedly held at the Rimba Papua Hotel Timika near where Mehrtens was taken.

Indonesian General I Nyoman Cantiasa told journalists New Zealand diplomats reviewed the evacuation route for Mehrtens including the “readiness” of a hospital in Mimika Regency as an “intensive treatment service”.

Despite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) reiterating that they have reports that Mehrtens is in “good health” seven days after he was seized, the general said his condition was “unknown.”

MFAT declined to comment on the reports and did not deny the meeting had taken place except to state they were working closely with Indonesian authorities to ensure Mehrtens’ safe release.

Over the weekend, Indonesian media reported security forces are sending additional battalions to Nduga – the area where Mehrtens is believed to be held.

Security forces have also reportedly been evacuating civilians from Nduga sub-district Paro because of the threat from the separatist group, but there is speculation the evacuation could be in preparation for a military operation.

Akouboo Amatus Douw, head of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Council, an Australian-based intermediary for the Free Papua Movement, told Stuff he had sent the group’s demands for Mehrtens’ release to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, which included a call for New Zealand to cut military ties with Indonesia.

A spokesman for Hipkins confirmed they had received a letter.

In a video purportedly from the separatists, which Stuff cannot verify, a separatist says Mehrtens has been taken to a camp several days’ walk from where he was taken hostage.

Unconfirmed media reports from Indonesia suggest Mehrtens was meant to fly 15 construction workers out of the area when he was captured.

The workers had taken refuge in a local priest's house since Saturday after a group of armed rebels threatened to kill them. They were subsequently rescued by the Indonesian army.

New Zealand currently works with the Indonesian defence force on joint officer and non-combat training, humanitarian operations and at regional forums. There is also a formal arrangement with Indonesian police that allows better co-operation between both forces.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007/8 before working overseas for eight years.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was kidnapped, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016.

Photos appearing to be of Mehrtens’ plane and the site from which he was abducted have been circulated in a pilots’ messaging group. Stuff cannot verify whether the pictures are real, but has received them from several pilots who claim they are.