Slip still piled up against Nelson house, six months after extreme rain

The owners of a Brook Valley home which was inundated in a landslide from council land, have been waiting months for action from the council, and EQC so they can move back into their family home.

When a slip hit Yoann Martichon and Laury Dumas' family home, they didn’t imagine they would still be not be allowed back into the house six months on.

Now they feared it would be at least another six months before they could live there again – after their money for alternative accommodation ran out.

Dirt remained piled up against the back house – still red-stickered – in Nelson, where the couple lived with their two children until August 2022, when a council-owned hillside next to their home gave way during an “atmospheric river” of rain which triggered over 550 slips across the city.

Martichon said in October they cleared about 17 tonnes of mud and debris away from a side of the house, but couldn’t fit the digger behind the property.

They were waiting for Nelson City Council to get a digger in, via council land, from the other side, he said.

“It would be way easier for us if the house was completely gone, and at least you know you have to start from scratch.

“But we’re just waiting for someone to do their job to be able to go back to our place, and it’s painful.”

A geotechnical report on the house showed repairs were only needed on the corner of the building where the slip remained, Martichon said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Yoann Martichon and Laury Dumas, pictured with daughter Maylee, are still waiting for the Nelson City Council to clear a slip on their property from council-owned land, that hit during an extreme rain event six months ago.

Services like water also needed to be reinstated.

The council told him it could take until winter to complete the required remedial work on its land, he said.

But Martichon expected it would be several months after that before the property was repaired, with many builders and landscapers already booked up.

The couple had so far spent about $25,000 on things like hiring a geotechnical engineer and a digger, and were paying a mortgage.

A lump sum the couple received from their insurer for temporary accommodation would only last until mid-March, and it was looking unlikely that would be topped up, he said.

Their application for help from the $789,000 Mayoral Relief Fund in November was declined (they received $1200 earlier in the year), despite a fund worker suggesting they re-apply, he said.

Martichon questioned why three separate geotechnical reports – for insurers, the council and themselves – were needed. That had slowed down the process and increased cost, he said.

He also worried he and Dumas might not be able to get insurance for a new retaining wall or for any extensions to the property.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Martichon and 4-year-old daughter, Maylee, at their home in the Nelson suburb of The Brook. Martichon and partner Laury Dumas didn't imagine the property would remain red-stickered, six months after a slip hit it.

The council indicated they would add a section of the Building Act to the property’s LIM for such work, that signalled a high slip risk, he said.

That was despite the couple not being told about a previous slip on the property when they bought it in 2019, he said.

They were only allowed to see council documents showing a virtually identical slip hit their property in 2011, after they bought the house.

The LIM only stated the property was on the council’s slope failure register, dated December 2011. It separately mentioned a different section of the Act had been lifted, related to a weather event that year.

Supplied A picture of the slip at the couple's property, just after it happened in August 2022.

The council’s group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the council appreciated it had been a difficult six months for those displaced by the weather event.

But it had taken time for the council to collate over 700 geotechnical rapid assessments, and dozens more “non-civil defence related” assessments – further impacted by the Christmas and New Year holiday shutdown, he said.

The council now expected to clear the slip from Martichon’s house within the next three weeks, and the red placard would be reassessed after that, Louverdis said.

The council recognised many residents faced additional costs that were not covered by insurance, he said.

But the Mayoral Relief Fund was “not exhaustive”, and it prioritised applications that had not previously received funding.