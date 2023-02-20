Fly tipping costing ratepayers tens of thousands of dollars annually

Hill St South, Richmond. Rubbish is repeatedly being illegally dumped. Those who do so, if pursued through the courts, can face fines of up to $20,000, the Tasman District Council has warned.

Cameras are being used to combat illegal dumping in the Tasman district.

A Tasman District Council spokesperson said it was aware of several problem areas around the district. The council would install covert CCTV cameras in areas where rubbish was repeatedly illegally dumped, which had been successful in prosecuting offenders in the past.

The council website lists the areas of the Waimea and lower Wai-iti Rivers as having a “high incidence” of illegal dumping.

“The Motueka highway bridge and the river bank behind Takaka township are other areas where this activity periodically takes place.”

Council team leader of stormwater, rivers and waste David Stephenson said much of the dumping was material that could be put in kerbside recycling or taken to the resource recovery centre for no charge.

Finding dumped rubbish in reserves was “terrible” and “discouraging” for the public who came across it.

“I think it illustrates a bit of a lack of respect for the rest of the community and the environment.”

While the maximum infringement cost was $400, if prosecuted through the court system fines could be up to $20,000.

According to figures supplied by the council, 61% of dumping takes place by rivers, 20% is in general areas, 14% is in parks and reserves, and 2% is coastal.

Moutere Hill illegal dumping. Much of the material dumped can be recycled for free, TDC team leader of stormwater rivers and waste David Stephenson said.

The numbers of abandoned vehicles have dropped – from a peak of 235 over 2019-2020, to 85 over 2021-2022. Stephenson said that was likely to be because of the variation in the cost of scrap metal.

Cars could be taken to the resource recovery centre for no cost, he said.

In terms of environmental impact, oils and hydrocarbons from vehicles had an adverse effect on the ecology and the wildlife around the river, while other materials like glass posed more of a human health hazard.

Plastic persisted for a long time and broke down into microplastics rather than completely disappearing, Stephenson said.

Motueka Valley highway ‘fly tipping’.

TDC figures show removal costs were $27,276 in 2021-2022, down from $61,426 in 2020-2021.

However, the council spokesperson said dumping “may well be the tip of the iceberg” as it was aware that a lot of rural landowners picked up rubbish on the road reserve without alerting them.

If you spotted someone dumping rubbish illegally, you didn’t need to approach them yourself, Stephenson said.

“It's really helpful if you can get a number plate or take a photo of what's happening. And the key thing is, you can do that any time of day or night. You don't have to wait till you're back in the office on Monday, because we've got on call people after hours and through the weekend as well.”

To report illegal dumping, call the Tasman District Council on (03) 5438400.