8-year-old 'Kiwi' who died at Fiji resort, a "beautiful boy"

8-year-old Cairo, was found dead on his family holiday in Club Wyndham in Denarau, Fiji. (Photo from Go Fund Me)

The 8-year-old boy found dead at a Fijian resort has been described by loved ones as a “beautiful boy”.

Cairo Winitana was found motionless in a flower bed at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island resort last Thursday.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a resort official suggested the possible cause was electrocution.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up on behalf of Cairo's family asking for support following “a tragic accident” while the family was on holiday in Fiji.

The page’s author said Cairo was a “beautiful boy” and his parents now had the “heartbreaking job” of bringing their son home from Fiji and laying him to rest in Australia.

Cairo and his family were originally from New Zealand, but resided in Sydney.

A Fiji police spokesperson said, “initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted however the post-mortem will have to confirm that”.

Club Wyndham Resort in Denarau has been working with police during the investigation.

“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” a Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific spokesperson said.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and co-operating with the police and authorities.”

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed they were involved with the situation.

“We are aware of the death of a child in Denarau and are providing assistance to the family,” a MFAT spokesperson said. “For privacy reasons, no further details will be provided.”