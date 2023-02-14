One person critically injured in serious crash on SH1 near Moeraki
One person is in a critical condition and State Highway 1 has closed near Moeraki in Otago after a serious two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened about 5.15pm on Tuesday at the intersection of Moeraki Boulders Rd and Hampden-Palmerston Rd (SH1), south of Oamaru.
The road remains closed and a diversion through farmland has been made.
The diversion is suitable only for light vehicles. All other traffic should delay travel if possible, a police spokesperson said.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area, or expect delays.