One person critically injured in serious crash on SH1 near Moeraki

20:07, Feb 14 2023
A campervan was involved in a two-car crash on SH1 near Moeraki on Tuesday evening.
Supplied
One person is in a critical condition and State Highway 1 has closed near Moeraki in Otago after a serious two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened about 5.15pm on Tuesday at the intersection of Moeraki Boulders Rd and Hampden-Palmerston Rd (SH1), south of Oamaru.

The road remains closed and a diversion through farmland has been made.

The diversion is suitable only for light vehicles. All other traffic should delay travel if possible, a police spokesperson said.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, or expect delays.

Cars are diverted through farmland while SH1 is closed.
Supplied
