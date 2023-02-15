Two dead overnight amid the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay

Slips and fallen trees are the major issues and for some it’s the second punch in less than three weeks.

Two deaths have been reported in Hawke’s Bay overnight after a woman and her home were crushed by a landslip, while in Napier a body was found on a beach amid the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

While the toll Cyclone Gabrielle has taken is still being tallied and rescue operations continue throughout the country, towns and communities have been cut off and stories of tragedies are beginning to emerge.

In Putorino in Hawke's Bay's north a woman died after a bank collapsed onto her home, Civil Defence said in a statement late on Tuesday night.

Police visited the property following a missing person's report and undertook rescue efforts but were unsuccessful, they said.

Only a little farther south in Napier, police found a body on the shore late on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to Bay View about 7.45pm, police said.

Formal identification is yet to take place. It is not yet known if the death is connected to the flooding.

The Coroner has been notified.

Liz Wilson Flooding on farmland in Ongaonga, Hawke's Bay. Cyclone Gabrielle.

Much of Hawke’s Bay remains flooded as the region braces for continued rain.

In Auckland Fire and Emergency crews are set to continue their search for a firefighter who went missing after a landslide in west Auckland's Muriwai brought down two houses.

FENZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said late on Tuesday night the crews had suspended their search operation due to unsafe conditions and would resume on Wednesday morning.

“We are doing everything we can to get our missing firefighter, friend, colleague and loved one back in what is a very challenging operation,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai, in West Auckland was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday night, causing slips and significant damage.

Another firefighter was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the Muriwai landslide.

He said fire crews were doing all they could to support the colleagues and family of the trapped and injured firefighters.

Wairoa is completely isolated due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle overnight, with a loss of lifelines to Napier and Gisborne, including power, phones, internet and roads.

Evacuations took place in Ruataniwha, Waihirere and Ormond Rd on Tuesday and evacuation centres were activated across the region.