Thousands from Coromandel to Whanganui still without power after Cyclone Gabrielle

There are still thousands of people without power on the Coromandel and through the Waikato as the cleanup of Cyclone Gabrielle continues.

PowerCo said there are 12,601 customers in their network without power which includes Coromandel, Taranaki, South Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Whanganui and Manawatuū.

The company’s repair efforts have been hampered by access issues due to slips and flooding along with hazardous conditions such as high winds.

However, Head of Network Operations Caz Haydon said the storm moving away this should be less of an issue.

The Coromandel has 6883 customers without power and South Waikato has 1223 still waiting to flick the switch on.

“Our crews are out in force, making the most of gaps in the weather. Faults are decreasing, with our focus on restoring power to the larger outages, which are being assessed for restoration and repair across all regions as a priority. “

She said they’re prioritising those who have been without power for the longest.

“As the day progresses, we’ll be able to provide more certainty over restoration time frames for our customers – we encourage those without power to keep an eye on our outage map for updates.”

Helicopter patrols will be used to assist restoration today, including assessing faults in Taranaki, Tinui and Tairua – the latter of which accounts to around 6,000 of customers currently without power.

A drone will also be used in the Eastern region to assess remote lines.

Caz said the safety of crews continues to be a priority for Powerco. Two crews trapped in the Wairarapa overnight, who were isolated by a slip and a flooding, are being flown out on Wednesday.

There will be a further update this afternoon.

WEL Networks said they have around 1000 customers requiring power to be restored.

“For these customers, we’re working as quickly as safely possible to get your power back on. We have as many crews as possible working and with much of our high voltage repairs now complete, we can concentrate even greater effort to more localised outages.”

They said they’ll also have a helicopter up today assessing damage in areas we’ve been unable to access.

Waipā Network said they have around 500 customers without power – that has been reduced from 8000 on Tuesday morning.

”The teams are out again today restoring power to as many of our remaining customer as possible.

“In some places there has been significant damage to our lines from fallen trees.”