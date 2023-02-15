Cyclone Gabrielle: Child found dead, over 1400 unable to be contacted

Pictures of the damage in his local area of Whangarei Heads and Onerahi.

A young child has been found dead in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and more than 1400 people have been reported uncontactable, police say.

While the number of reports included double-ups of reports made of the same person by different people and many thought to be the result of communication lines being down, police had “grave concerns” for several people they confirmed were missing.

The child’s death brings the total of people who have been confirmed dead following the storm to four.

The body of the young person was located in Eskdale, Hawke’s Bay shortly before 2pm today, police said. The child was believed to have been caught in rising water on Tuesday.

A body has also been found in the search for a volunteer firefighter missing after a landslide in Muriwai early this afternoon.

Dave van Zwanenberg has been missing since the slip came down on Monday night, toppling houses in Muriwai on Auckland’s west coast. Fire and Emergency said they had not yet identified the body, but would be working to do so on Wednesday.

A woman died following a landslip on a rural property in Matahorua Rd, Putorino in northern Hawke's Bay on Tuesday afternoon, while a body was found on the Napier seashore in Bay View amid the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Police extend their condolences to the families of those who have died and continue to make enquiries into the circumstances.”

Brennan Thomas Aerial video shows the extent of the flooding in Gisborne, with a big clean up ahead.

Police set up a major operations centre at Police National Headquarters on Tuesday afternoon with one of its tasks to help people get in touch with friends or family in storm-affected areas that were unreachable.

An online 105 form was set up to register the names of family members.

As of 2.30pm on Wednesday, 1442 people had registered people uncontactable via the form, police said.

“There are 111 reports of people now safe,” police said, while some were also duplicate reports of the same person, reported unreachable by different people.

However, police had “grave concerns” for several people they confirmed were missing from the Eastern District – Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

The majority of reports were from Eastern District with the remainder from across the North Island, police said.

“With other storm-affected districts reporting they are able to manage their response within existing resources, Police National Headquarters is now focussed on critical support for Eastern District.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aerial photos of Muriwai show the scale of the slip damage

Police urged anyone concerned about friends and family to try their usual methods of communication first, whether that’s a phone number, email, social media or a pre-planned emergency meeting place.

More than 70 staff were being redeployed from Bay of Plenty, Central, Wellington, Tasman, Canterbury and Southern districts, as well as the Royal New Zealand Police College to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti over the next 48 hours.

The staff would be supporting recovery efforts and provide community reassurance, police said.

On Tuesday, 12 search and rescue specialist staff were deployed to assist with recovery in Eastern District would were continuing.

“We are aware that many of our staff in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne areas have themselves been affected by the storm, but they have continued to work hard to support rescue efforts, manage road closures, and make contact with isolated people.

“Communications into and out of the area continue to be challenging, however, as telecommunication services start to come back online, Police anticipate an increase in the number of reports of missing people, found people, damage to property, and demand for basic resources such as food, water, and fuel.”

In Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland, the focus was on supporting the ongoing recovery.

Police were continuing to carry out reassurance patrolling throughout the regions and in affected areas.