After the rain: residents tell of nightmares, anxiety and long, difficult recovery

Six months on from the “atmospheric river of rain” that hit Nelson and turned the lives of many upside down, Catherine Hubbard went back to look at progress, or lack of it.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Red House on Rocks Rd was red stickered during the August rains after a slip from the hill behind smashed into it.

The Red House

Alana Pearce is looking forward to the day when the house she used to rent is demolished.

Located on Nelson’s waterfront Rocks Rd, it’s passed daily by locals, often at a crawling pace at rush hour, a visual reminder of the pain the region endured over several interminable days of rain that destroyed dozens of homes in slips and floodwaters.

The “atomospheric river” of rain didn’t just have a financial cost – it came with a psychological one too.

Just like the slippy hillsides that look like they had been scooped out with a giant paw, the ground has shifted under Nelsonians – things that they took for granted – stormwater capacities, the stability of the earth beneath them – are no longer things they can trust.

Pearce and her two children were living in the 1940s seaside bungalow, known as the little red house, when it was hit by a massive landslide. The family fled, leaving 95% of their belongings inside. The house remains red stickered – surrounded by weeds, mud, rocks, and fallen trees.

“I have really, really bad dreams because everything I owned is in that house, and I dream that I'm trying to find it, and I'm getting things and stuff all the time,” she said.

“I’m so ready for the house to be disappeared out of my life.”

Demolition, she said, would give her “full closure”.

Like other occupants of red or yellow stickered homes who spoke to the Nelson Mail, Pearce was marked by the event, that she described as “huge” and “traumatising”.

“It took a long time to be okay with the rain again,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Alana Pearce pictured with her son Oska, and dog Chopper outside the house that was their former home. (file photo)

”I actually sat outside one day and made myself okay with the rain again, because I was scared of it for a long time. I’ve got a friend who lives up on the hill. She goes and stays with her Mum when it rains. It’s nerve wracking.”

You go through so much with an event like this, she said, “that you're either going to come out of it amazing or you're going to come out of it a little bit broken”.

She felt she had come out the other side “stronger” than she had ever been. Her new rental is close to her kids’ schools, and school friends come and go every afternoon.

Inundated with kindness, homewares and help in her new home, she had realised the value of community, of togetherness: “we’re just tiny people in this big big world.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Caleb Harcus, the owner of the little red house, said he was itching to clean up the “eyesore” of a site. But it’s still a waiting game. (file photo)

Caleb Harcus, the owner of the property, keeps his eyes averted as he travels past it.

“As we turn that corner, I just keep looking at the ocean,” he said.

He described the site, covered in weeds, as an “eyesore”, that he’s itching to clean up.

But underneath the crust of dried up mud, there could be liquefaction.

“If you went roaring in there with a digger trying to clean it up, there’s a good chance that some more might come down, and all of a sudden you’ve got a digger stuck in the mud.”

It’s still a waiting game – Harcus said the insurance company was waiting for a report from a loss adjuster, and a structural report, before receiving a settlement offer.

He still has no idea when the settlement will come - would it be one month, six months, a year?

A question mark hangs over the land, Harcus said, and whether it would be a safe site to build on again in the future.

”All things tallied up, it’s going to be a demo job,” he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nile St resident Evan Barnes met then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a tour around the Maitai and Atawhai areas in Nelson. (file photo)

Weather eye

Evan Barnes, a Nile St resident, was forced to evacuate with his family as Maitai River floodwaters entered his property in August. They were able to move back in just before Christmas.

“Both my wife and I are fairly anxious about the weather,” he said.

“We're always looking at weather forecast now.”

He also got thinking about ways to mitigate future events – the Maitai River, for instance, had not had gravel taken out of it “for donkey’s years”.

While swimming at the Black Hole on the river one evening, he could not believe how shallow the river was.

The Nelson City Council said that to date around 18,000m3 of gravel had been removed from rivers including the Maitai, Poorman Stream, Todd Bush, Brook and Oldham, since August.

Around 7000m3 was scheduled to be removed from the Maitai between the golf course and Groom Creek over February and March.

Barnes was also worried about forestry slash, and culverts. He said experts had a look at the leaking culvert on his neighbour’s property, but nothing had been done to fix it to his knowledge.

Brett Daniell-Smith built a vegetable garden on part of the slip that fell on his Rocks Rd property.

Slippery slope

Brett Daniell-Smith had a slip on his Rocks Rd property, originating from his neighbour’s land, which came through his downstairs office and bathroom.

He estimated he had around 10 tons of material beside the house.

Daniell-Smith said he generally maintained an optimistic and upbeat attitude to life, but admitted that the recovery had been a “long” and “difficult” process.

Tradesmen were difficult to get in for a time, and he had heard nothing from EQC yet, despite numerous requests.

The slip on Brett Daniell-Smith’s property in August, 2022.

“In the end, when the water goes down and the media disappears you’ve got a lot of mud to clear up, and a lot of days of incredibly hard work dealing with insurance companies.

“I'm very fortunate that I had enough money to pay the tradesmen as I went along, but had I not had that ability, it would have been really, really difficult.”

A silver lining from the event, he said, was the repurposing of a big chunk of clay into a raised garden.

Strawberries, beetroot, silverbeet, cucumbers and tomatoes spring from what was once a soggy nightmare.

Daniell-Smith is thankful that he lives in a community where all and sundry came to his aid to clean up.

His advice for those whose properties have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in the North Island was to “stay calm and carry on, don't get too twisted about it. Do your best and help your neighbours.”

Watching the news of the cyclone unfold, he said he could empathise: “but you also feel incredibly grateful that you don’t hear the name Nelson on the weather forecast very much.”