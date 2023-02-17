Cat snatched from inside house by dogs and 'torn open' in front of owner

Body cameras and DNA testing are being introduced to help control dogs in Auckland. (First published October 2018)

The hunt is on for roaming dogs that have been killing cats in Auckland’s south – in one instance eviscerating a moggy in front of a mum and her kids.

For close to six months, dogs have been plaguing cat owners in a pocket of Pukekohe.

On February 7, three cats were killed within a matter of hours.

One of those was Amber Mason’s cat, Harlow, which was taken from inside her front door and “torn open” in front of her.

“It’s just something you can never get out of your eyes,” she said of the two-minute mauling.

“They came right up to my doorstep where she was sitting and dragged her off ... and ripped her apart,” she said.

Desperate to save her cat, she ran inside and grabbed the entire contents of her cutlery drawer, before running outside and throwing it at the dogs.

They dropped the cat and ran away, but Harlow died as Mason rushed her to the vet.

When she got back home she saw her neighbour burying another cat the dogs had killed and reported the incident to Auckland Council’s Animal Management.

At some point that evening a third cat was killed, according to Animal Management’s James Faulkner.

However, the officer sent to the area couldn’t find the dogs.

Stuff was shown a video of two dogs, one clearly carrying a dead cat in its mouth.

He said the officer was there within an hour of the first report, but witnesses couldn’t identify any distinguishing features or a correct address of where the dogs lived.

Faulkner said the officer visited one address that was provided by a witness and “confirmed that the dogs in question did not reside there”.

But that isn’t good enough for residents, who said the dogs had been terrorising the neighbourhood for months.

According to Auckland Council, there have been 10 separate incidents of cats being killed by roaming dogs in Pukekohe in the last six months.

Graeme Copeland, who lives a few streets away from Mason, said the same dogs came into his property last month and attacked his cat, who had to be put down after it was found to have a broken back.

He said despite giving a description of the dogs to Animal Management, he was told he practically needed to get a picture of the dogs in the act with the cat in their mouth.

“The last thing that you’re going to do is pull out your phone and start recording,” he said.

Franklin Local Board member and Pukekohe resident Logan Soole visited Mason after the attack and said the community was “anguished” by the ongoing attacks.

Soole said a wider operation to round up the responsible dogs was an option.

But finding the culprits was tough, Faulkner said, as identifying the correct address and dog was a challenge.

He said a sworn statement was enough to take enforcement action, but photos could be used to identify dogs and as evidence that the incident happened.

Faulkner advised cat owners to keep their cats inside overnight, which was when the majority of attacks happened.