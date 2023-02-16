SDC: Ratepayers will be stung unless Three Waters reform changes

Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh says the council’s submission on Three Waters reform essentially says to the Government: “Live up to your promise.”

The Government’s Three Waters legislation in its current form will unavoidably result in rates increases, the Southland District Council says.

The council’s comments come in its draft submission on the Water Services Legislation Bill, the second of a suite of bills to reform New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services– known as Three Waters.

These services are currently provided by local councils but under the new regime, water services will be provided by four new publicly-owned entities from July 2024.

The district council, in its submission to Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee, says costs and obligations which should properly sit with the water service entities will be left with local authorities for up to five years.

An unfair financial burden will be put onto the council which will unavoidably result in rates rises, the submission says.

The current drafting is to have rates exemptions for the water service entities, and enacting this would have an effect on local body rates, the council submission says.

“Other key concerns relate to the number of matters that are to be left, to be agreed at a later date, and the unfair process of determining the level of debt transfer.”

Also, there would be an “unworkable relationship” between councils and the water entities in relation to planning and stormwater matters.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Mayor Rob Scott says he is still waiting to see any good faith coming from the Government on the Three Waters reform.

The implementation of the reform has put increasing demands on the council, transferred control of Three Waters to the Department of Internal Affairs [DIA], but left the responsibilities squarely with the council, the submission says.

“Council is accountable to its ratepayers, yet decision-making power now sits with DIA with no accountability back to our communities.”

The council had been cautiously supportive of the intent of the Three Waters reform, but has objected to the process of the reform, the loss of local voice and the “apparent unwillingness of Government to listen”.

Despite this, it has chosen to work with the Government and Ngai Tahu in the interests of the Southland people.

Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh told councillors on Wednesday that the proponents of Three Waters had initially been convincing about how it would work.

“This submission basically says, live up to your promise.”

Mayor Rob Scott said when the reform began the council was told it would be done in good faith.

“I am still waiting to see any.”

McIntosh and Scott, and perhaps deputy Mayor Christine Menzies, will speak to the council’s submission at the select committee hearing.