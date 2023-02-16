Doctor barred over 'pattern of dishonesty' after failing to disclose convictions

A doctor who failed to disclose a number of criminal convictions, including for assault, will have to pay more than $10,000 in costs and has been stripped of his registration for 12 months.

A Tauranga doctor who failed to disclose criminal convictions for assault and dishonesty offences has been censured, had his registration cancelled and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in costs.

A Medical Council Professional Conduct Committee hearing on Thursday saw members of the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal also rule that Dr Julian Meredith Clive White must wait 12 months before he can reapply for registration.

He will also have to complete a professional ethics course, submit a written reflection on the course and disclose the tribunal decision to any future employer for a period of 36 months.

According to Kate Feltham, lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee, White failed to disclose that he had been investigated by Australian authorities and his New Zealand convictions.

“Dr White has admitted liability and admitted the facts amount to professional misconduct.”

Feltham said there were “undoubtedly grounds for discipline” and that White’s claim his failure to declare was simply an oversight was “another layer of dishonesty, lying to the Medical Council”.

In a written response to the Medical Council White claimed he was “deeply embarrassed” by the convictions, but that the offending related to only two individuals who were family members.

“They have nothing to do with any member of the public, are not of a sexual nature and have nothing to do with me being a doctor or even my state of mind,” he said.

“They are of a completely private family matter that frankly has got out of hand in my opinion.”

However, Feltham said White had shown a “significant pattern of dishonesty” and also raised the issue of his assault conviction.

“Any violence by a practitioner should be abhorred,” she said.

The agreed summary of facts revealed White was convicted of assault in 2016, and dishonesty offending in 2021 that related to frauds and forgeries committed between 2006 and 2019.

Feltham said the dishonesty charges related “to large amount of money being loaned”.

“An element of duress was involved. . . intended to subvert a relationship property process.”

She said White “intended to mislead others for financial gain”.

“Forgery offences are objectively serious,” she said.

“Cancellation is the only appropriate penalty.”