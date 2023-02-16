Help coming from deep south, but need still being assessed

South Island offers of help for farmers in the North Island are being received, but rural organisations are still awaiting floodwaters to recede to assess the full extent of devastation brought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We’re still in the phase of collecting information on who needs help, especially in Hawke’s Bay,” Federated Farmers spokesperson Simon Edwards said.

“It’s too early to get to grips on how big the need is. Even the volume of labour needed won’t be clear for some weeks as to exactly is what most useful.”

Homes, farm buildings, crops, feed, and fence lines have been damaged or destroyed in wide areas of the North Island and stock lost. The South Island was spared the cyclone’s wrath.

RNZ PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media during a visit to flood-stricken Gisborne on Thursday, February 16.

Edwards urged people who wanted to help to go to Federated Farmers’ website where they could fill in information on how they could assist.

Southland Rural Support Trust chairwoman Cathie Cotter said her region had experienced heavy flooding in 2020 when a state of emergency was declared in Gore, Mataura and Milford Sound.

They could relate to what people in the north were experiencing.

“We had a regional meeting yesterday, and we’re offering whatever support they could use.

Josh Palmer/Supplied Thick mud and silt and floodwaters pictured in the Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay.

“If we’re needed, we will help. We’re happy to head north but trying to get vehicles north could be difficult

“The hardest thing is we can’t do anything until the floodwaters recede, to find what crops and stock have gone.”

In the 2020 Southland floods Cotter said they used satellite maps to overlay the flood affected areas, each farmer impacted was then contacted and categorised, green, orange or red in terms of the level of their need.

“We could then case manage them. They lost baleage, especially fences. We had to get help from fencers in the North Island who came down. It’s important to be able to keep stock on a property.”

Cotter said people would be needing food and clothes.

A Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) spokesperson said the focus at the moment was ensuring people and rural communities were safe.

“It is a tough time for farmers and growers who are only just beginning to clean-up after the heavy rain and flooding in January.

“This is still an unfolding and significant weather event. MPI is meeting with the sector regularly to help build a full picture of damage and the immediate needs to support farmers, growers, and whenua Māori entities and has staff on the ground in regions helping the response efforts.”

Puketapu from the air from the electricians as they flew to Wairoa.

Dairy NZ general manager farm performance Sarah Speight said things were still in the response phase with Civil Defence, the Defence Force and Niwa.

“We know that some farms between Whangarei and Dargaville are underwater and without power, but Northland is coming on stream. Three hundred farms have been hard hit. We don’t know what they need; we’ve got to wait.

Speight said attempts were being made to contact some farms on the East Coast. In Central Hawke’s Bay Fonterra had been unable to transport milk out. However, the road was likely to be accessible in the next 24 hours.