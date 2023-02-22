Families in shock after Taranaki rest home residents dropped from medical practices without warning

The GP shortage is being felt across the country, with its latest impact hitting rest homes in Taranaki. (File photo)

Taranaki rest home residents and their families have been left scrambling to find a new GP, in the face of a nationwide shortage, after being dropped by their health provider without any warning.

In a letter dated February 3 to one affected rest home, which was provided to the Taranaki Daily News, the group manager of Parklands Medical, Strandon Health and the Waitara Health Centre, advised that of April 30, it would be terminating patients’ enrolments.

“We have exhausted all avenues and as such we are unable to provide a safe and professional service,” the letter said.

“We appreciate this is not what you may have expected, but we wish you all the best with your new provider.”

While no specific reason is provided in the letter regarding the decision, it is understood staffing shortages are a key driver.

A shortage of GPs across the country, along with issues recruiting to rural areas, had resulted in issues for people trying to find a new doctor, or even get a timely appointment when they were enrolled with a practice.

Supplied The families of some rest home residents in Taranaki have been left shocked by a decision that as of April 30, their loved ones won’t have a doctor to call on. (File photo)

Without access to a GP, the only other options are walk-in clinics, or in urgent cases, the emergency department at the hospital.

Shirley McClutchie’s 91-year-old mother, who resides at Kohatu Rest Home in Waitara, is one resident affected by the decision.

She suffered from chronic arthritis and was reliant on medication, so was regularly seen by a doctor as part of her treatment.

The decision came as a shock to McClutchie, who made her own enquiries with the Waitara Health Centre where it was confirmed her mother would be de-registered from its books.

Stuff Norfolk Lodge in Waitara, which caters for 40 residents, is one rest home impacted by the decision. (File photo)

“It’s going to put a lot of stress on the elderly, on the staff and on the families.”

McClutchie said she was in the dark about why rest home residents were chosen as the group to target, and had sent a letter asking for the medical centre to reconsider.

She said her mother needed medical care, but the odds of being able to find another health provider quickly were low.

“We understand the health system is crumbling. There is nowhere to get a doctor now,” she said.

“If you can’t get a doctor for a young family, you’re certainly not going to get one for an older person, and especially one who is not mobile.”

McClutchie was worried this was the first wave of impacts the community would see in terms of cutting back on essential health services.

“It’s not just the rest homes. It eventually will filter out into all the communities.”

She was also concerned about rest home residents who had no family or anyone to advocate for them in the wake of the decision.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Pinnacle chief executive Justin Butcher says the organisation is working with medical practices to try and remedy the situation for patients. (File photo)

Along with Kohatu residents, it is understood Norfolk Lodge in Waitara was also affected, as well as several other facilities.

Pinnacle Midlands Health Network chief executive Justin Butcher said it was “aware of the decision by some of its medical practices to disenroll patients at several rest homes”.

“Unfortunately, chronic workforce shortages are causing significant issues across the health system and primary care is not exempt from this.

“We know this is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the practices.”

He said Pinnacle was working with the practices to find other “enrolment opportunities” for patients.

In a statement, Shelley Markham, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki strategy and commissioning lead for the health of older people, said it was working with Pinnacle to find a solution.

Norfolk Lodge director Sarah Freeman chose not to comment on the issue, while Pat Wynd, director of Bell Block’s Maidavale Retirement Village, also declined to say anything.

Sunhaven in Bell Block manager Natalie Fernandes said the facility used to deal with Parklands Medical, Strandon Health and the Waitara Health Centre practice group until last year.

She said the group had flagged issues with providing an ongoing health service to Sunhaven residents due to a lack of GPs.

Fernandes said it struggled for a time, but had since found a new health provider.

