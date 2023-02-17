Southland farmers urged to talk to neighbours to avoid putting fire crews under pressure

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillion talks about the risks with lighting planned fires in the province.

Farmers are being urged to act with caution before lighting fires on their properties so that fire fighting resources are not stretched.

Southland Fire and Emergency have issued a message to farmers on social media – especially to grain growers in Northern Southland who are preparing to burn stubble paddocks.

Fire crews were called to two accidental fires in grain paddocks on Monday.

One involved a spark from discing​ a paddock, while the second was a combine harvester that caught fire.

“Because these fires happened close together, it meant firefighters from Gore were called, adding another 20 minutes to the response time. We are always here to respond to fires, but sometimes we can get a bit stretched. It also means firefighters from your community have to leave their place of work to help you, so please take care out there,’’ it says.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon, who is also a volunteer firefighter, said farmers should talk to their neighbours about when they were going to burn off, and co-ordinate their approach.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said farmers should check with their neighbours before they light fires so that volunteer fire crews are not put under pressure.

“Talk to the neighbours and if they’re burning off, maybe wait until another day,’’ he said.

“Check your emails to make sure you meet all the requirements of your permit before you start burning. Most farmers are being proactive at putting in fire breaks and watching conditions.’’

Farmers burnt off stubble paddocks to control weeds, pests and diseases, he said.

“It’s important that we maintain the ability to do that because it's a privilege, not a right.’’

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Volunteer firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire at Waikaia on Thursday night.

Southland is in a restricted fire season, which means permit holders can light fires, but a lack of rainfall across the province means conditions are dry.

The NIWA New Zealand Drought Monitor shows inland areas of the province are dry or very dry and coastal areas are extremely dry. An area of the Catlins coast is showing as being in drought.

Fire and Emergency NZ Southland area commander Julian Tohiariki said earlier this week that the organisation was monitoring conditions “very closely’’.

On Friday afternoon FENZ said there was a serious fire risk across the South Island, and it was encouraging people to assist them by reducing the risk of sparking an unwanted fire this weekend.

The fire danger is forecast to be extreme at times in some areas, particularly on Sunday, with the most concern during the hours of 5pm-7pm in parts of Otago. Additionally, large areas of the South Island will be at a high, or very high, risk level this weekend.

Fire and Emergency’s national wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said there are some simple steps people can take to ensure they aren’t responsible for starting an unwanted fire.

"Activities such as using lawnmowers, weed eaters, angle grinders and chainsaws, where there is a likelihood of steel creating sparks from contact with stones or other hard surfaces, can lead to unwanted fires. Using vehicles in long dead grass, particularly quad bikes and motorbikes, can also cause this,’’ he said.

"If you can, delay these activities until we have had rain. If it’s essential work, only carry out these activities early in the morning when there are cooler temperatures and no wind.

"Keep an eye on the forecast, avoid windy conditions or predictions of wind in the forecast. Have the ability to put out a fire if you start one - water under high pressure is best such as a garden hose and or a 9kg water or foam fire extinguisher. For some activities wetting down the surrounding area before you undertake your activity is a good idea."