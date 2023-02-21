Olympian about to lose his red-stickered home

The Holborn Drive house in Stokes Valley belonging to Viv and Janet Haar. it will soon be demolished.

Viv and Janet Haar​ are about to lose their house of 35 years.

The Hutt City Council has issued a warrant to demolish their much-loved Stokes Valley home, which was undermined by a huge slip on July 21.

The July storm resulted in numerous slips that threatened to block access to Stokes Valley and later caused ongoing traffic congestion on the Eastern Hutt Rd.

Although Viv, a former Olympic rower, is saddened to hear his house could not be saved, he said it was inevitable given the size of the slip.

Another house, owned by Jamie and Tim Philips​, is also red-stickered.

The council, however, hopes to repair the slip below their house. It is seeking permission from the Philips to access their property.

The Eastern Hutt Rd, connecting Taita/Pomare with Silverstream, is threatened by a number of slips but the council is prioritising repairing the three most likely to close the road.

A report to councillors debating the draft annual plan recommends that the dangerous building notice issued on the Philips house should remain in place until the slip is repaired.

Engineers have recommended “anchored shotcrete” as the best option to stop further slippage.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff Containers have been in place to help protect the road.

The Philips​ declined to comment on the work planned by council until they had signed the agreement, granting access to their land.

Last week, they were allowed to enter their property to check for earthquake or storm damage. Their property is about three metres from the lip of the slip.

They dispute the red sticker and hope to overturn the notice, which stops them from living in the house.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Jaime and Tim Philips house on Holborn Drive, Stokes Valley, has been deemed unsafe to live in. (File Pic)

Funding the money to protect Stokes Valley from further slips is problematic for the cash-strapped city council. The council received $2.8 million from Waka Kotahi and has budgeted $5.6m for the initial work, including demolishing the Haars’ house, which is necessary to begin repairing the slips.

Fixing the largest slips and other work required to safeguard Stokes Valley from slips and flooding has an estimated cost of $28m, which the council has no budget for.

With costs in the sector rising rapidly and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle likely to be significant, the figure of $28m is likely to rise significantly.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The slip undermining the Haars’ house is a huge one.

Council chief executive Jo Miller said she understands why locals are frustrated by the delay in repairing the slips. There had been significant traffic delays for Stokes Valley residents.

The geo-technical and funding issues were complex, and the council also had to be sensitive towards property owners.

Viv said they were fortunate not to have any debt, and financially they would be able to move on.

Stuff Viv Haar at the 1976 Montreal Olympics

He was also fortunate to have rescued all their possessions out from the house. After witnessing the slip occur, he rang a friend in an insurance company who advised him it “was inevitable” the house would be red-stickered.

With help from his wife’s church, he was able to remove everything. He plans to watch the demolition, which will be done at the council’s expense.

Haar, who represented New Zealand at the 1976 Olympics, said he is grateful for the support he had received from the council. He said he was saddened by the number of people in Auckland facing the loss of their family home from flooding.