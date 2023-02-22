Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai firefighters desperate for accommodation after homes destroyed

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory delivered a statement about the death of Muriwai volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens.

Volunteer firefighters from an Auckland brigade that lost two men during Cyclone Gabrielle are desperately looking for long-term accommodation after being forced to evacuate their homes.

Eight firefighters from the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade in West Auckland have been living with friends or found short-term stays elsewhere after their homes were red-stickered because of cyclone damage.

Two Muriwai firefighters – Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens – died after being caught in a landslide in Muriwai last Monday.

Van Zwanenberg’s body was recovered two days after the slip, while Stevens, who had been in critical condition in hospital, died on Thursday from his injuries.

The pair had been part of a crew of firefighters investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd – the main access into the small, beachside settlement of Muriwai – when a slip occurred and the house collapsed.

Muriwai station chief fire officer Phelan Pirrie said the future of the brigade and their ability to do their job serving the rural beach community was on the line.

Do you have accommodation for Muriwai firefighters? Email Stuff’s Auckland newsroom on aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz.

Six of the eight who needed long-term accommodation were experienced crew, two had families with kids attending schools in the area and four were women.

“We’ve gone from fully crewed to not fully crewed, we’ve already lost two of our men,” Pirrie said.

“We need long-term stays for them within Muriwai, so we can remain operational.”

Pirrie said the brigade was a tight-knit bunch who “were like family” and members were already dealing with a lot.

“We need experience and some of the senior officers are the ones without accommodation at the moment.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters held a ceremony for Craig Stevens, who died during a house slip in Muriwai. (File image)

“We’re a brigade that can man a station even through the tough times, but we’ve lost Craig and Dave ... they were experienced members of our crew, we can’t lose any more.

“It’s been really tough, some of us are really struggling and still coming to terms with what’s happened. Some people aren’t in the right space right now.”

The brigade had been stood down for a week to recover, but remained committed to returning to the job, he said.

“Accommodation is premium right now and we still have a community that we want to serve. We need to find them homes in Muriwai.”

Part of Domain Crescent in Muriwai remains cordoned off following the slip due to ongoing landslide risks. Most of the houses on that road have either been red- or yellow-stickered.

Motutara Rd is still restricted to residents only and Muriwai Regional Park is closed.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has activated a temporary accommodation service following the cyclone.