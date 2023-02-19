Cyclone Gabrielle: Stuff's fundraising campaign nears $3 million

SH2 in and out of Wairoa has suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Aotearoa’s amazing generosity is continuing to flow for communities ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

An incredible response from Stuff readers has seen nearly $3 million raised to support those affected by the storm and Kiwis aren’t done yet.

With donations of $5 to whopping $10,000 sums, readers are sending their love to the thousands of fellow New Zealanders facing unimaginable conditions and trauma.

And while no amount of money can ever replace some of the untold losses experienced in the north, it will make a massive difference in the days to come.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Stuff's fundraising campaign hits $2 million - and counting

* Nelsonians step up to help with Cyclone Gabrielle affected

* Lending a hand: South Canterbury community gets behind North Island communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle



Just days after the fundraiser was launched, multiple companies have matched Stuff’s $10,000 starting donation, including NLC Payroll, MYOB, E tū, Sutton Tools NZ Ltd, TimeFiler, Electric Kiwi, Powerhouse Civil Ltd, Uara Digital Ltd and Waikato Orthodontic Centre.

Infometrics is the most recent onboard, with Chief Executive and Principal Economist Brad Olsen urging other businesses to follow their lead.

“Our hearts go out to those across the North Island who have had their lives turned upside down by Cyclone Gabrielle. We want to do our bit to support locals to get the support they urgently need and start to recover.”

John Cowpland / alphapix Esk Valley, north of Napier, has been devestated by the cyclone.

Stuff chief executive and owner Sinead Boucher says the devastation seen first-hand by journalists on the ground prompted the idea for the fundraiser.

“Their reports have been shocking and utterly heartbreaking. We were just as affected and upset as everyone else and, like the rest of the country, wanted to find a way we could offer practical help.”

With the worst affected towns and districts still in the crisis stage, Boucher says it’s clear there’s a long hard recovery ahead.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Onlookers survey floodwaters near the Awatoto Golf Course.

And to help those who are cut-off and desperate for information, special editions of the Sunday Star-Times with specific information for Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Wairoa will be airlifted into those areas. These will be distributed free of charge in those affected areas, as will the Dominion Post in coming days.

“We are so grateful other New Zealand companies are also getting in and helping, by donating to the fund or offering whatever support they can,” says Boucher.

“Let’s keep going and raise as much money as we possibly can to help people get back on their feet.”

Kiwis who dig deep will be supporting the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a state of emergency has been declared. Funds will be evenly distributed between areas including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.

Any companies matching or bettering the company’s $10,000 donation will get a big shout-out on Stuff’s website. Email editor@stuff.co.nz with details of your donation.