Emergency services were called to Kowai Rd, in Springfield, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Two people were airlifted to hospital in a serious condition and four other passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash on a rural Canterbury road.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident, but it is now open.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.