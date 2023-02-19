Christchurch group shipping donated items to those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle

Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cantabrians can help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle by donating items which will be shipped to Napier, organised by a group keen on “giving back”. .

The group, With Love From Christchurch, is accepting good quality, clean, new or used clothing, shoes, blankets and linen.

“It’s Christchurch giving back,” said a spokesperson for the organising team.

“We have been through adversity and know what it feels like to have everything fine one minute, and the next minute it's not.”

The team is asking for clothing donations across all age groups, from babies to the elderly, as well as practical items such as new packs of underwear and socks in all sizes.

They will also accept donations of any new toiletries, and new or used small toys and books.

The team acknowledge the Civil Defence request that people do not donate goods and instead donate cash directly to relief funds but said they are working in coordination with the response agencies to ensure they provide items that are needed.

John Cowpland / alphapix Damage in Esk Valley north of Napier, Cyclone Gabrielle, Napier, New Zealand on February 18, 2023.

“We know that this initial phase is the emergency response and cash is king,” the spokesperson said.

“We are communicating daily with the response team on the ground in Hawke's Bay, and they have given us what they need, and we're fulfilling that.”

Members of the Christchurch donation team have family connections with those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“People want to help and this is just a vehicle for them to be able to do that.”

Collections will take place from Monday to Wednesday, between 9am and 2pm at The Welder, 20 Welles St, in central Christchurch.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Onlookers survey floodwaters near the Awatoto Golf Course.

The goods will then be sent to Napier, when response teams signal they are ready to receive them.

“New Zealanders have been through a lot in the last wee while, and we just really feel for them.

“Also, it's important for them to know that there are people who are doing stuff to try and help, (after the earthquakes) that certainly made us feel a lot better.”

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said they could not comment on specific appeals but said monetary donations were usually the best way to support affected communities.

“We know that donating goods seems like the right thing to do, but often the donations don’t match what communities need, and can create additional work for already stretched response efforts.”

Links to information about Mayoral Relief Funds will be provided at civildefence.govt.nz once they are established.