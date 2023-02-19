Cyclone Gabrielle: Two more confirmed deaths in Napier and Hastings

Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Two more deaths in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle have been reported by police.

Police were investigating a death in Crownthorpe, Hastings, reported on Saturday night, bringing the death toll from the cyclone to 11.

Another body was found in their Onekawa home on Thursday, police said.

Two firefighters, a toddler, and men and women living on the East Coast were among the other victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ongoing search and rescue operations has begun to reveal the extent of the heartbreaking damage and loss caused by the extreme weather event that tore through the North Island this week.

Alden Williams/Stuff The damage from the cyclone was widespread, as this photo shows.

Both deaths reported on Sunday have been referred to the coroner, police said.

“Further details will be provided when they become available.”

Almost 5000 people remain uncontactable as crews work to urgently restore cellphone coverage and internet connections in flood-ravaged Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. Anyone who has not yet reported themselves as safe is asked to do so soon as possible via this NZ Police online form.

On Saturday, police said they had grave concerns for about 10 people in particular who were still missing.

Police Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier​ guessed about half of those reported as uncontactable were in the cut-off East Cape area.

“We triage the reports of people that are missing and clearly those that we have heightened concerns for will come to the top,” Dunbier said, adding the number fluctuates day to day.

Those looking for friends and family can log a request via this form or contact police on 105.

