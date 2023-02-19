Cyclone Gabrielle: Cut-off rural community turns to farm airstrips for deliveries of essentials by plane

A stretch of road in Tutira at rural Hawke's Bay has been completely washed away.

Airstrips on rural farms in Hawke’s Bay are being used to allow essential supplies to fly into Tutira where 100 people have been cut off since Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the area.

Mike McLean, whose daughter lives at a farm with her partner at Heays Access Rd, was concerned a no-fly zone would cut out their only supply route by air.

McLean and his wife managed to send three helicopter flights of food, fuel, water, nappies and baby formula to everyone in the area through their friends in the agricultural industry who had access to helicopters.

The Civil Aviation Authority designated the airspace a temporary restricted area to facilitate rescue and recovery operations, putting another drop of three generators and other supplies during the coming week in doubt.

However, NEMA’s acting national controller Jeremy Holmes said it had no issue with local residents using private aircraft to resupply communities in need.

The temporary restricted area was in place to ensure re-supply flights were not being put at risk as others, like drone operators, wanted to use the airspace at the same time, Holmes said.

“All that we ask is that the pilots of those aircraft register their intent and flight plan with CAA or Fire and Emergency, who is the administrating authority for those areas, to ensure that all critical activities are completed safely and effectively.”

On Saturday, a helicopter delivered generators and fuels to the community and the Defence Force were also able to assist the community for the first time in the past week, McLean said.

“Nobody in that area had been accessed by anybody until we started flying some choppers in ... it’s just lucky we were able to access the choppers and get them in and out quickly ... the whole community would’ve been absolutely knackered without it.

“It’s a shit show to be honest.”

After undamaged airstrips were discovered over the weekend, McLean said fixed-wing planes would be used instead of helicopters.

“The cost of running choppers up and down is getting a bit out of hand.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Aerial shots of the Hawkes Bay and Gisborne area captures multiple slips and bloated rivers.

Flying up generators and fuel was a priority as well as water for stock and fencing, after the storm caused significant damage.

“They can’t make money without selling meat and milk and produce ... without access to getting stock moved out, your income comes to a grounding halt very rapidly.

“It’s going to be a long haul before they can get back towards any sort of normality.”

At Tutira School, wifi was established and could be turned on for an hour a day, McLean said.

He said he heard from his daughter’s husband on Sunday morning.

“He said they were all in good spirits but it’s just an absolute shambles up there.

“We’re just doing what we can from a distance at the end of the day.”