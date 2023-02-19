Cyclone Gabrielle: Rotorua aero club flies generator and supplies to flood-affected areas

Waiariki Women's Refuge, Rotorua Whakaora and Rotorua Aero Club have been working together to get essential supplies to Napier and Wairoa in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

When Sarah Small called Hawke’s Bay Women’s Refuge, as Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the region, to found out a generator was needed, she kicked into action.

Within a couple of hours, Small, the director of Waiariki Women's Refuge in Rotorua found a generator and spoke to her husband – a pilot with Rotorua Aero Club - to organise a flight.

Small sought clearance from Fire and Emergency to fly the generator down.

She came across a call-out from Gina Peiffer, founder of Rotorua Whakaora, who run free supermarkets for clients at the Women’s Refuge, needing a lift to fly supplies to send to Napier and the pair joined forces.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Our extraordinary stories of resilience after a disaster

* Temporary morgues set up at Napier Port, Hastings hospital amid cyclone's devastation

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Wairoa 'desperately in need', says mayor



“I messaged her and said, I’ve got planes, you fill them and I’ll fly them and that’s how it all started.”

Small said they were laughed at for their idea but soon one planned flight became seven and more flights were planned as long as donations came in to fund the flight costs.

Rotorua Trust donated $1000 which allowed them to fly a second flight to Napier on Saturday, while other pilots also offered to fly their planes. One flight went to Flaxmere community centre, while another went to Waipatu Marae.

On Sunday, five flights – two to Wairoa and three to Napier, delivered supplies to people in need.

The supplies included baby formula, nappies, antibacterial wipes, linen, toilet paper, food, gumboots, shovels and saws, Small said.

Supplied The supplies included baby formula, nappies, antibacterial wipes, linen, toilet paper, food, gumboots, shovels and saws.

“We haven’t been asked for anything that is above and beyond a basic necessity, it’s been really sad.”

But Small was grateful for the joint efforts that made the task possible.

A Givealittle page had also been set up to be able to continue the deliveries.

“Between us we thought we could make this happen and we just did it,” she said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Aerial shots of the Hawkes Bay and Gisborne area captures multiple slips and bloated rivers.

“We’re getting photos and videos of when people are picking up stuff from Napier and the emotion, just to see things like baby bottles, formula and toilet paper, is incredible, everyone is just so thankful.”

Two more deaths confirmed on Sunday brought the death toll in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle to 11.

Almost 5000 people remained uncontactable as crews workws to urgently restore cellphone coverage and internet connections in flood-ravaged Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. Anyone who has not yet reported themselves as safe is asked to do so soon as possible via this NZ Police online form.

Those looking for friends and family can log a request via this form or contact police on 105.

Follow Stuff’s live blog for the latest updates.