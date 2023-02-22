Stories from deadly Christchurch earthquake come to life in new audio walk

Kris Herbert is the director of the Our Stories Project which has created a 30-minute audio tour telling the story of Christchurch’s deadly earthquake.

A new 30-minute audio walk telling the story of Christchurch’s deadly February 22 earthquake will be available today as the city marks the quake’s 12-year anniversary.

The Our Stories Project Trust is behind the audio walk, which starts at the Quake City museum in Durham St and finishes at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial.

The tour contains first-person stories from more than 30 people about the quake. People can listen to it through the trust’s website.

The walk will launches today to coincide with the 12th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, which killed 185 people.

READ MORE:

* Better quake engineering will save lives

* Names of the 185 who died in February 2011 earthquake to be read out at tenth anniversary memorial service

* Christchurch earthquake service: silence, poetry and a river of flowers



“I hope this [audio walk] will be a tool in the process of healing and in reconciling the pre-quake city with the post-quake city we live in today,” said Kris Herbert, the director of Our Stories Project.

The walk has been designed for both visitors and locals, she said.

“Our city was shaped by this event and I would like us never to forget the human side to the earthquakes.”

CHRIS SKELTON A national memorial service was held at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch last year to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the February 22 earthquake. (Video published February 22, 2021).

Our Stories Project developed the audio walk with support from the Arts Digital Lab at Canterbury University.

The walk was developed using content from the university’s CEISMIC archive, which contains video, audio, documents and images from the earthquakes.

“This project takes the amazing oral history archive held by CEISMIC and literally brings it to the streets where it can be shared and understood in context,” Herbert said.

Canterbury University’s Arts Digital Lab manager Kaspar Middendorf said he was excited to be a part of the project.

“We built CEISMIC so that the stories of the Christchurch earthquakes wouldn’t be forgotten,” Middendorf said.

“This audio trail brings those stories to life.”

People can listen to the audio tour on the website: ourstoriesproject.org/ceismic