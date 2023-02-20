Friend's plea for release of 'gentle' Kiwi who's worked 'honestly' to help Papua

Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens appears alive and well in this video released by a separatist group which has taken him hostage in West Papua.

A friend of the Kiwi pilot held hostage in Indonesia has sent an emotional message to the people of Papua, and asked separatist rebels to release the “kind and gentle man” who has worked “honestly” to help the province.

Phillip Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB)​ on February 7 (New Zealand time) after members stormed his Susi Air plane and set it on fire.

Last Wednesday, TPNPB released images and video to Stuff that showed Mehrtens speaking. The pilot appeared unharmed, although he was surrounded by several separatists who were holding rifles and firing them.

However, almost two weeks on from Mehrtens’ seizure, the kidnapping looks no closer to being resolved despite an Indonesian military commander saying on Friday that a “law enforcement operation” was being prepared if negotiations failed.

READ MORE:

* Police 'locate' where kidnapped pilot is being held in Papua

* Rebels threaten to kill Kiwi pilot if military hunts for them in chilling video

* NZ diplomats offer to help search for missing Kiwi pilot taken hostage



The stalemate led an Australian calling himself Pelajar (John) Bahasa to send an emotional message to West Papua Liberation Army spokesperson Sebby Sambom and the people of Papua.

Bahasa said his friend Mehrtens was loved “very much” and the separatists had “made a big mistake” by taking him hostage.

“Phillip is not a solider, he is not a politician, and he is not an enemy of Papua.”

Merhrens was a “kind and gentle man” who had worked “honestly” to help the people of Papua by flying into areas that many people would not go.

SUPPLIED Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been held hostage in West Papua for nearly a fortnight.

Bahasa said Mehrtens brought in supplies and flew in “anything” that needed transporting in remote areas.

“He has served your people and your nation for many years now. Making him a hostage is ridiculous. It is also stupid,” Bahasa said.

He warned the separatists against making more enemies than they already had, saying the countries they believed support their suppression and disempowerment were also their best support for justice and fair treatment.

“Your struggle will not be won using guns.”

Bahasa asked the separatists to send Mehrtens home now, or face losing the “little support” you had from old friends.

Supplied Mehrtens, pictured here by his hostage takers, has helped the people of Papua by flying in supplies to remote areas.

“His wife and children are waiting for him to go home to Bali where they live... Stop this crazy action now.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had no further update on Mehrtens’ situation on Monday.

The Indonesian army and police officers met with a group of New Zealand diplomats and two staff from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a week ago at the Rimba Papua Hotel Timika near where Mehrtens was taken.

Afterwards, Indonesian General I Nyoman Cantiasa told journalists New Zealand diplomats reviewed the evacuation route for Mehrtens, including the “readiness” of a hospital in Mimika Regency as an “intensive treatment service”.

Supplied The West Papua Liberation Army set Mehrtens’ plane on fire last Tuesday (NZ time) in the Papua province of Indonesia.

Unconfirmed media reports from Indonesia suggest Mehrtens was meant to fly 15 construction workers out of the area when he was captured.

The workers took refuge in a local priest’s house after a group of armed rebels threatened to kill them. They were subsequently rescued by the Indonesian army.

New Zealand currently works with the Indonesian defence force on joint officer and non-combat training, humanitarian operations and at regional forums. There is also a formal arrangement with Indonesian police that allows better co-operation between both forces.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007-08 before working overseas for eight years.