'Feasible solutions' for 350-house development on flood-prone site, Ministry of Housing says

The Ministry of Housing declined to reveal how much it paid for 31 Ngongotaha Rd, the site of a planned 350-home development north of Rotorua.

The Ministry of Housing has “feasible solutions” to mitigate against flood concerns at a site subject to flooding that has been earmarked for a planned 350-home development in Rotorua.

In January Stuff revealed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had acquired land in Ngongotaha, north of the city, that had previously been rejected by Minister of Housing Megan Woods for 80 residential lots just five years ago due to flood fears.

The site was also rejected in 2004 as a possible cemetery due to the presence of "sewage sludge".

Stuff filed an Official Information Act request with the Ministry asking how much it had paid for the land, which was declined citing commercial sensitivity.

The Ministry’s head of land acquisition and development, Matt Fraser, said that it commissioned a land valuation in September 2022, which was used “to justify its purchase price”.

“However, both the valuation and the cost are withheld ... to enable a Minister of the Crown or any public service agency or organisation holding the information to carry on, without prejudice or disadvantage, negotiations.

“The purchase price of the land is commercially sensitive because the Ministry is in the process of procuring a development partner for the site.”

According to property valuation site homes.co.nz, the property has an RV of $1.23m and an estimated value of $1.72m.

Stuff also requested flood mitigation/risk reports on the site which were withheld “to maintain effective conduct of public affairs through the free and frank expression of opinions by or between or to Ministers of the Crown”.

The Ministry did say flood assessments and hydraulic modelling has been completed on part of the site “that is subject to flooding”.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff A formerly confidential Ministry of Housing and Urban Development briefing on 31 Ngongotaha Rd, dated July 2019, also highlighted flood concerns.

“Through these assessments feasible solutions have been identified to mitigate flooding issues and enable residential development,” Fraser said.

“Further design and modelling is now under way, which will be peer-reviewed and assessed under the resource consent application process.

“These peer-reviewed assessments will be published at this time.”

At a public meeting in January about the proposed development, Ministry of Housing deputy chief executive Ben Dalton said they were aware of previous concerns about the site, but that the development was a “significant opportunity to increase the housing supply in Rotorua”.