Cyclone Gabrielle: Tiny Wairarapa settlement 'truckin’ on' after community rallies

Emergency services, staff and community members have put a huge effort in to clean up Tinui School so that it can be repaired after Cyclone Gabrielle flood damage.

An army of helpers has broken the back of Tinui’s flood clean-up, but for many, recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle feels like a long hill to climb.

The small settlement near Masterton’s east coast was the place worst affected in Wairarapa, copping three times the rainfall of inland areas.

Over the past few days the New Zealand Army, a plethora of emergency services staff and scores of volunteers have cleared roads, cleaned out silt-soiled houses and brought help to the most hard-to-reach residents.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warns the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle will rise.

But for community hubs such as the local school and the local pub and shops, the clean-up and repairs may take months.

READ MORE:

* Lower North Island gets 'last kiss' before Gabrielle moves away

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Wairoa 'desperately in need', says mayor

* What is slash and why is it so dangerous in bad weather?



School staff, Ministry of Education representatives and community volunteers were at Tinui School on Monday, making plans and carrying on with the clean-up.

The flood inundation reached up to 400mm inside the buildings and many floors and wall linings will need to be replaced.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Tinui School principal Simon Couling inside one of the damaged classrooms. The floodwaters came up to 400mm inside the buildings and a thick layer of silt remains under the floorboards.

School principal Simon Couling said thankfully there were nearby buildings at the community centre and early childhood centre to accommodate their 42 students and classes would resume on Tuesday.

“If we can get a portable office out there, then we’re up and going again.”

Couling said rural fire force crews from across Wairarapa were a great help over the weekend.

“They did a really good job of cleaning the decks, restoring the swimming pool and cleaning out the courts.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Stu Sowry is a Tinui resident and owner of the local pub were was also severely damaged. He was still in the middle of a seemingly endless clean-up on Monday, several days after the floodwaters had subsided.

Stu Sowry lived in a house in the middle of the township and owned the historic pub at the corner. Fortunately, the top storey of his house was the living area and it was only the garage and the outbuildings that were inundated under a layer in mud.

It still meant that a lot of their belongings were ruined and the clean-up would take some time.

“Least we’ve got some fine weather now so we’re not traipsing mud up the stairs every day. We have got a lot of stuff here that we want to salvage. Insurance won’t replace things like trophies and photos.”

Sowry said they were “truckin’ on” but the future of the famous Tinui Pub was in doubt and the sudden loss of revenue was a huge blow.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Its owner said the future of the Tinui pub was in doubt after it sustained serious damage in the Cyclone Gabrielle floods.

“I don’t know when it’ll operate again, if it ever does.”

“It will all hinge on insurance and stuff like that.”

He said it would mean the loss of five jobs and a community hub if they couldn’t reopen.

Masterton mayor Gary Caffell attended a community meeting in the hall on Sunday where people had donated trailer loads of food and other supplies brought out from town.

“Many of these good folk have taken a decent old hiding from Cyclone Gabrielle one way or the other, but after a number of support services had their say, there was not one criticism uttered during question time.

Supplied Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty at Tinui School on Saturday checking out the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. Pictured with Harry Howard of the Greytown Fire Brigade.

“Rather, the feeling was one of gratefulness for the support already received and a determination to get through the tough times still to come together,” he said.

Masterton district councillor Stella Lennox and East Coast Rural Support Trust wellness co-ordinator Sarah Donaldson organised the event at the Tinui Hall.

Wairarapa MP and Minister for Emergency Response Kieran McAnulty visited the community on Saturday.

The Masterton-Castlepoint Road was the main transport route between Masterton and its eastern and coastal communities and was severely impacted by slips, debris, and drop-outs.

The road will be closed between 8am and 4pm daily from Tuesday until Friday. It will open for an hour for traffic between noon and 1pm.