Plans to fell 130-year-old trees in Southland challenged by petition

Lumsden resident Christine Henderson is fighting to save the cypress trees around the Lumsden Presbyterian Church, which she believes are about 130 years old.

A tree lovers group has secured a 410-signature petition in a bid to save century-old Lawson Cypress trees from being chopped down in Southland.

However, the Northern Community Board, which was told of the petition in December, and the Southland District Council will not be intervening to save the trees in Lumsden.

The land-owner, the Lumsden and Balfour Presbyterian Church, still planned to fell the 14 trees, which received a stay of execution in July.

Tree lovers group member Christine Henderson said the 130-year-old trees were beautiful specimens and a link to the past. The group wanted them saved.

Northern Community Board chairman Greg Tither said the board had decided against getting involved as the trees were on private land.

“It’s the tree lovers group against the church owning the property, so it’s not something we needed to get ourselves involved in.”

He declined to give his thoughts on the trees.

A council spokesman said there were no provisions to protect trees in the council's district plan, so keeping the trees was at the owner’s discretion.

Supplied The Lumsden Tree Lovers group gathers in front of the Lawson Cypress trees [file photo].

The council’s 2001 district plan had a tree register, but at that time the Lumsden trees were not listed as being significant at a local or regional level.

A change to the Resource Management Act around 2009 removed the ability of councils to protect clusters of trees.

And when the plan was reviewed in 2012 no tree schedule was included, the spokesman said.

Though the current district plan does not identify notable or significant trees across the district, indigenous vegetation has blanket protections.

Henderson believed the council should reinstate a list of significant trees in the district.

Lumsden and Balfour Presbyterian Church minister Mike Kirkby-Sing said it was an "awkward position" for the church, and they didn't want to cause upset in the community.

"We appreciate their love for the environment," he said, of the tree lovers group.

However, the church intended to remove the trees.

The church building would be sold for removal as it did not meet the current needs of the congregation, and a new modern church would be built on the site.

As part of the plan, the large trees surrounding the church needed to be removed, Kirkby-Sing said.

They towered over the church, branches regularly fell off them causing safety issues, they required regular and expensive maintenance, and they kept the church in the shade much of the time, making it difficult to heat and keep warm.

Professional arborist advice was the removal of only some of the trees, needed to make space for the new building, would destabilise the roots in the remaining trees, Kirkby-Sing said.

Environment Southland senior staffer Anastazia Raymond said in the early 1990s the Southland Regional Council compiled a list of notable and historic trees, but now there was a New Zealand tree register and anyone could make a submission for including local notable trees on the list.

“It doesn’t appear that the Lumsden trees are on the New Zealand register.”

Gaining notable status on the tree register would offer no protection or obligations to landowners, she said.

“Protection of trees can come through city or district plans.”