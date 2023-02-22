Are colony eggs all they’re cracked up to be?

Colony caged hens can suffer from higher risks of stress, parasite infestations, severe feather loss, injuries from pecking and the cages themselves, and brittle bones.

With the recent ban on battery cages, consumers think that hens who are kept for egg production are now living in better conditions, meeting higher standards in animal welfare. While 'battery' conditions are outlawed, colony cages are in their place, and we should all be asking - what does this mean for New Zealand hens and are welfare changes all they're cracked up to be?

New Zealanders have made their expectations clear when it comes to how we should treat hens, over 76% of Kiwis recently surveyed by SAFE oppose the confinement of hens in cages. However, the new legislation is far from good and doesn't mean all hens are living 'Free Range'.

Kiwis shouldn't be fooled by the egg industry's marketing spin on what colony produced eggs mean for farmed hens and their current living conditions.

Far from living freely, colony caged hens are being confined to a life that causes them to suffer from the same issues that impacted battery caged birds, with the same serious welfare issues. Colony hens can suffer from higher risks of stress, parasite infestations, severe feather loss, injuries from pecking and the cages themselves, brittle bones caused from lack of movement and in extreme cases, cannibalism.

Under the new rules, large numbers of hens are still housed in subpar cages, which are only marginally better than previously allowed. It is still legal for up to 80 birds to live in one colony cage, giving each hen the space of a 750 square centimetre cage, that's about the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

Under the new rules, large numbers of hens are still housed in subpar cages, which are only marginally better than previously allowed.

Still indoors, in cramped space and with minimal enrichments, such as a small rubber pad to scratch on, one area to lay eggs, metal wire flooring to stand on and slippery metal bars to perch. These conditions may cause hens to experience extreme distress and exhibit aggressive behaviour, due to the high competition for resources and lack of opportunity to express their natural behaviours. Essential for long term welfare, all animals must be provided with enough space to display natural behaviours.

SAFE is calling on the Minister of Agriculture, Damien O'Connor, to uphold our own current legislation, outlined in the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and make an outright ban on colony cages.

Under our own current laws, all animals must be able to express normal patterns of behaviour and animals exposed to prolonged overcrowded conditions flout the current Act and legislation. For hens, this means enough room to stretch their wings, explore and forage, nest, move around freely, dust bathe and sun bask. Our continued reliance on colony cages reflects poorly on our own commitment as a country with high animal welfare standards.

Over 76% of Kiwis recently surveyed by SAFE oppose the confinement of hens in cages

With the current legal standards so low, Aotearoa is at the bottom of the pile for egg production and hen welfare. According to SAFE, Colony cages are either already banned or are being actively phased out in parts of Europe, including Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, Denmark, Slovakia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Israel and the Walloon Region of Belgium.

In the USA, nine states have already banned the sale and production of cage eggs. In June of 2021, the EU Commission announced plans to ban the caging of farmed animals by 2027. A move that will free over 300 million animals from cages across the EU.

As an international agricultural producer and exporter, New Zealand is falling behind other countries who have recognised that cruel farming practices are not acceptable or will be tolerated by consumers, who want accountability and transparency around animal welfare.

Just like farrowing crates, which were outlawed in pig farming by the High Court in 2020, public support played a vital role in changing welfare laws. The current ban on battery caged farming does not go far enough to protect the remaining 1.2 million hens confined in colony cages.

By signing the online petition through SAFE you can help end the use of colony cages in Aotearoa, freeing millions of hens from a lifetime of suffering on intensive cage egg farms.