Rats swarm red-stickered West Auckland neighbourhood after floods

PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media from the Beehive bunker overnight, after widespread flooding in Auckland.

Amid red-stickered homes in West Auckland’s Rānui, rats have started to swarm.

Rānui, which sits between Swanson and Henderson in the Waitākere district of Auckland, is home to the Waiomoko Stream.

During the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding, the stream burst its banks, and along with the immense rainfall caused dozens of homes in the area to flood.

Up and down nearby Candia Rd, homes were left in irreparable condition and contractors have begun work to dismantle many.

Residents have reported seeing dozens of rats jumping in and out of the stream, darting up to the red-stickered homes on either side of the banks.

Where the flooding had subsided, dead rats were seen lying in the puddles, one said.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said staff had been hearing anecdotally there were more rats around after January’s devastating floods.

”This could be due to a number of factors, including rats being displaced by the floods, and them being attracted to the discarded food that has been placed on kerbsides for collection,” they said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rubbish strewn around Waiomoko Stream after the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

”However, it is unlikely that the number of rats has increased.

“In fact, we would expect that numbers decreased during the floods.”

For anyone concerned about the situation, the council suggested contacting local conservation groups which were already funded by the council to manage the situation.

“People can access advice on how to control rats by searching for rats in our Pest Search on our wonderful conservation portal, Tiaki Tamaki Makaurau and referring to the pest animal control guidelines linked from there.”