In pictures: Aerial pictures of Esk Valley reveal apocalyptic scene

14:19, Feb 20 2023
Aerial shots of Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle show silt all the way up and in some instances on roofs.
CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff
Aerial shots of Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle show silt all the way up and in some instances on roofs.

Visual Journalist Chris Skelton and Reporter Shannon Redstall were on a Defence Force helicopter flight on Monday morning that took them over the destruction in the Esk Valley.

After covering stories of Cyclone Gabrielle's damage from the ground, it was the pair’s first chance to view the area from the air. The flight showed homes with silt all the way to the roofline, with many properties surrounded by silt and little else.

A heavily damaged house in Esk Valley cuts a lonely image, surrounded by nothing but silt. Solar panels appear to have been ripped off the roof.
CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff
A heavily damaged house in Esk Valley cuts a lonely image, surrounded by nothing but silt. Solar panels appear to have been ripped off the roof.
A property, believed to be a motel, has silt all the way to the roofline. Holes are visible in the roof, a long with a yellow roof marking painted by Urban Search and Rescue.
CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff
A property, believed to be a motel, has silt all the way to the roofline. Holes are visible in the roof, a long with a yellow roof marking painted by Urban Search and Rescue.
Hukarere Girls' College in the Esk Valley is surrounded by silt, the school hopes to welcome students back next week.
CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff
Hukarere Girls' College in the Esk Valley is surrounded by silt, the school hopes to welcome students back next week.
Aerial shots show the destruction of a rail bridge over Esk River following Cyclone Gabrielle.
CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff
Aerial shots show the destruction of a rail bridge over Esk River following Cyclone Gabrielle.
Aerial views of Esk Valley shows a property strewn with pieces of timber, and vehicles buried by silt and debris.
CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff
Aerial views of Esk Valley shows a property strewn with pieces of timber, and vehicles buried by silt and debris.
CHRIS SKELTON
USAR search properties in the Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle
 