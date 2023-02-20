In pictures: Aerial pictures of Esk Valley reveal apocalyptic scene

Visual Journalist Chris Skelton and Reporter Shannon Redstall were on a Defence Force helicopter flight on Monday morning that took them over the destruction in the Esk Valley.
After covering stories of Cyclone Gabrielle's damage from the ground, it was the pair’s first chance to view the area from the air. The flight showed homes with silt all the way to the roofline, with many properties surrounded by silt and little else.
CHRIS SKELTON
USAR search properties in the Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle