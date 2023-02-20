Water quality data shows Southland's beaches are the place to be for a swim

Tourist and surfers enjoying the beach at Colac Bay, where the water quality is rated as ‘excellent’.

Southland’s beaches rate better than its rivers for water quality, an Environment Southland report shows.

The council monitors 13 marine sites, and eight freshwater sites in the province, and most of the beach sites rate as excellent.

A report from Environment Southland team leader aquatic ecosystems Ash Rabel, which was tabled at a Strategy and Policy committee meeting last week, says the regional council has mandatory requirements to monitor and report on the risk of human health associated with faecal coliforms or toxic algae (cyanobacteria) present in the water.

Awarua Bay at Tiwai pumphouse, Colac Bay at Colac Bay Road, Kawakaputa Bay at Wakapatu Road, Monkey Island at Frentz Road, Oreti Beach at Dunns Road, Porpoise Bay at the camping ground and Riverton Rocks at Mitchells Bay North all have an ‘excellent’ rating, the report says.

Most of the monitored sites are rated good or better, with the worst performing site being at Omaui (New River Estuary) being in poor condition, the report says.

The eight freshwater recreational bathing sites monitored by the regional council exceed the national bottom line and are rated “poor” for contact water quality.

The council monitors water quality at the Aparima River at Thornbury, the Mataura River at three locations - 200m downstream from the Mataura Bridge, at Gore, and at the Riversdale Bridge; the Oreti River at Wallacetown and at the Winton Bridge, the Waiau River at Tuatapere and the Waikaia River at Waikaia.

All of those sites have a ‘poor’ rating for water quality, the report says.

Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) monitoring is routinely undertaken at all freshwater recreational bathing sites and other sites are assessed where technical officers are working in rivers and streams during the bathing season.

The council has issued warnings for toxic algae at the Upukeroa Rover near Te Anau, the Waiau River upsteam of Excelsior Creek and the Aparima at Thornbury.